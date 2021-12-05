Ward 3 Supervisor-elect Wesley Webb said while campaigning for the special election to fill Mayor Todd Jordan’s seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors that, if elected, he would resign his position on the Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Plan advisory committee. But now, after winning election, he is backtracking on that pledge.
Jordan and city officials, seemingly supporting this dubious decision, are investigating any possible legal restrictions on an elected official — particularly a county elected official — sitting on the rather unique committee that was approved by the Legislature and codified in city governing code. If there are no legal concerns, Jordan said the city would then turn to any ethical concerns that could arise from such a situation.
All of this should be unnecessary. Webb should voluntarily resign from the Major Thoroughfare Plan committee. Not only did he pledge to do so, it is also the right thing to do to protect the integrity of both the committee and the county elected official, who should seek to be free of even the perception of a conflict of interest in performing his sworn duties.
The question is not whether Wesley Webb should serve on the Major Thoroughfare Plan committee. Webb, as an individual, has served the committee admirably. Rather, the question is whether an elected official — any elected official — should sit on the Major Thoroughfare Plan committee.
The answer should be a resounding, “Not a chance!”
One of the great successes of the Major Thoroughfare Plan has been the committee’s ability to keep political trappings from complicating its work. It was purposefully designed with those concerns in mind. For more than 30 years, it has worked extremely well. So why in the world would city leaders, or any committee member, now do something that could even remotely jeopardize the committee or bring into question its integrity?
The committee is also designed to be a “citizens committee,” as city attorney Ben Logan pointed out. In fact, it’s in the committee’s full and legal name: “The Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Plan Citizens Lobbying and Oversight Committee.” Elected officials, while citizens, hold undeniable special status when it comes to the influence and power they can yield.
Having an elected official on a citizens committee is like having a fox not only guarding the hen house, but sitting on the eggs.
Furthermore, look at the stated responsibilities of the committee. Among them — again, right there in the name — is lobbying. How on earth would you allow an elected official to lobby another elected governing board? It defies all logic and credibility.
The Major Thoroughfare Plan committee also is charged with oversight functions of ongoing plans, determining the impact of plans on citizens and communities, and raising additional funds for projects. These fundraising efforts mean going after interlocal funds, which include shared funding between the city and the county. It also means the city could be competing with the county for state and federal funds. It doesn’t take a lawyer or ethicist to see the multitude of conflicts of interest that could arise.
Elected officials are charged with representing a specific constituency and acting in their best interest. In the case of some supervisors, like Webb, that includes both city and county taxpayers. What’s best for that constituency is not always going to align with a separate constituency, even if there is overlap between the two groups. Why unnecessarily create even the possibility of a conflict?
There is obviously no need to do so in this situation. Webb should not be allowed to continue working with the Major Thoroughfare Plan. In fact, it would be wise for the city to explore updating the code to codify the exclusion of any elected official from sitting on the committee.
This is such an easy decision that one might question the motives behind officials making it more complicated than it should be. Such questions could eventually lead to people questioning the independence and effectiveness of the Major Thoroughfare Plan committee itself. And that is exactly what we do not want to see happen and why officials must be not only diligent in protecting the committee from undue political influence but painstakingly attentive to even the appearance of conflicts of interest.