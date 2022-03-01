The Legislature is working to address a long-standing problem in several rural areas without access to emergency room services.
Senate Bill 2735 would create a pilot program that allows a freestanding emergency room facility in counties where none exists, even if there is a hospital. The legislation would limit the number statewide to five so they could see if the program works.
Lawmakers from Northeast Mississippi are pushing the project specifically to address Chickasaw County, where Trace Regional Hospital closed its emergency room in 2014.
The idea is nothing new. Freestanding emergency departments (FSEDs) have been around since at least the 1970s as a way to address access problems in more rural areas. Mississippi law already allows for FSEDs, though it has to be in a county where there once was a hospital, the hospital closed and the FSED is run by a hospital or hospital group.
Under the proposed law, the FSED could be run by a hospital or by another health care provider. According to a 2017 study in the Annals of Emergency Medicine, more than 60% of FSEDs are operated by independent groups not affiliated with the local or former hospital. That will most likely be the case in Chickasaw County.
The bill is a great bit of outside-the-box thinking to address the situation in Chickasaw County. We applaud Sen. Ben Suber, R-Bruce, and others who have championed this legislation, and we hope this bill becomes law.
However, the bill is not enough. It does not address the root problem plaguing most rural hospitals, and that is the ever-increasing indigent care costs these institutions are facing.
In 2013, the year before Trace Regional closed its ER, the hospital wrote off $3 million in unpaid medical bills. It is a common occurrence in Mississippi and other states where Medicaid has not been expanded.
Under the Affordable Care Act, federal reimbursements for indigent care were drastically reduced. Those expenses were to be offset through payments received via Medicaid. But states that did not expand Medicaid — and Mississippi is among them — left a significant hole in the insured population, which continues to depend on, among other things, emergency rooms that are legally bound to provide health care even if the patient cannot pay.
Study after study has shown the probable benefits to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi. The state economist last year released a study that showed Mississippi would see up to $44 million in additional annual revenues and approximately 11,000 new jobs per year over the next decade.
You can also look at the results from the 38 states — led by Republicans and Democrats — that have expanded Medicaid. Not a single one has lost money from the move, much less gone bankrupt, as opponents argue would happen with expansion.
Until Mississippi leaders get over old political talking points and join reality, rural health care in Mississippi will continue to struggle and eventually fail. And the answer then won't be freestanding emergency rooms.