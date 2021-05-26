Most area schools celebrated graduations over the past weekend, marking the end to a strange, difficult year.
The end of the 2019-20 academic year was certainly one that every student will remember. They lost pretty much an entire spring semester of learning. For the Class of 2020, pomp and circumstance was missing. Some held virtual events or odd in-person walks across mostly barren stages.
But for the Class of 2021, graduation actually came at a good time, with COVID declining, society reopening and life starting to resemble what it did two years ago.
The nine months leading up to graduation, however, were anything but normal.
Schools were a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning. Masks became every school’s official uniform. Lunchrooms stood vacant as students ate in classrooms. Most events were canceled or scaled down. Fans were limited in their ability to attend games and matches. The role of teachers grew exponentially. Administrators were as concerned about health care as education.
But through it all, most school districts throughout Northeast Mississippi did a tremendous job of holding everything together, giving students the best experience possible under trying circumstances, and avoided any major COVID outbreaks.
For their parts, students made the most of it. They did their work. They participated in extracurricular activities. They adapted to their new realities.
Graduation this year was not only a celebration for our seniors but an unofficial demarcation between the strange days of school in the time of COVID-19 and what looks to be a return to school as it has been for years.
To our educators, we thank you for your hard work over the past year. While teaching is a rewarding profession, educators are often overlooked, taken for granted and not paid nearly enough even during the best of times. For what you’ve done this past year, you deserve the highest of praise.
To the Class of 2021, we wish you the best in life. You will forever remember your senior year – the challenges and the triumphs – and hopefully it will make you more resilient. Here’s to your future. May it be blessed.