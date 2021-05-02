This weekend we saw the return of the Blue Suede Cruise. Plans for the Elvis Presley Festival have already been set. The Oren Dunn City Museum is reopening. Concerts are starting up. Disneyland even opened its gates on Friday.
The signs are all here: We are positioned to see life return to normal after more than a year of a pandemic-fueled shutdown.
But even with all the strides that have been made, nothing is guaranteed. And much still must be done. Everyone has a part to play in our return to normalcy.
Get vaccinated
The most important thing people can do is get vaccinated. Unfortunately, we’re starting to reach an inflection point where supply is starting to surpass demand, despite a large majority of people remaining unvaccinated. The surest way to prevent a future crippling outbreak of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated against it. The vaccines are safe, and the distribution centers are so well run that it takes little time to get a shot.
Take precautions where necessary
If you are going to be in crowded situations indoors or you have not been vaccinated, then wear a mask and practice social distancing. Use common sense and protect yourself and others. But don’t be scared to start returning to normal. We must move forward together.
Get back to work
One of the biggest challenges facing many employers – particularly in the hospitality and retail industries – is the lack of workers. Jobs are plentiful in these and other industries, but demand for jobs is not. Many employers – including heavy industrial plants – have started offering signing bonuses to lure people back to the workforce. Without employees, businesses are having to cut hours, limit service and even close. Get vaccinated, turn down the temptation of higher-than-normal unemployment checks and get back to work.
Limit or end future stimulus checks
It’s easy to say no more stimulus checks are needed, but it would be irresponsible to make such a blanket statement without further consideration. Nevertheless, it is clearly time to at least limit any future expansion of stimulus actions – particularly broad unemployment assistance. With the additional $300 per week from Congress, most people can draw between $500-$600 weekly – the equivalent of up to $30,000 annually. That’s a strong deterrent to entering the workforce for a considerable segment of the population. That doesn’t mean there aren’t people out there who need more assistance, but any future stimulus needs to be more narrowly applied so that those truly in need can get it, but those who are able-bodied and can find work will be encouraged to do so.
Stop politicizing the pandemic
Wearing a mask signifies absolutely nothing about political or social beliefs. Neither does getting vaccinated. Ignore anyone who says otherwise. And don’t contribute to asinine theories that propagate such nonsense. If you want America to reopen fully, then find positive ways to support it.