DICK WRIGHT: Democrats Vote to Give Vote to Illegals
DICK WRIGHT: Democrats Vote to Give Vote to Illegals
By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
GUY PARSONS: Chat GPT
By GUY PARSONS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: A Republican Democrat Valentine
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
KEVIN SIERS: The State of the Rose Garden
By KEVIN SIERS | Syndicated cartoonist
CHRISTOPHER WEYANT: America The Super Bowl
By CHRISTOPHER WEYANT | Syndicated cartoonist
KEVIN SIERS: Spy Balloon Bungles
By KEVIN SIERS | Syndicated cartoonist
JOHN DARKOW: Chinese Surveillance
By JOHN DARKOW | Syndicated cartoonist
ADAM ZYGLIS: Chinese Balloon
By ADAM ZYGLIS | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Failing health care in Mississippi
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Failing health care in Mississippi
DAVE WHAMOND: Chinese Spy Balloon
DAVE WHAMOND: Chinese Spy Balloon
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
RANDALL ENOS: Reasonably Priced Eggs
RANDALL ENOS: Reasonably Priced Eggs
By RANDALL ENOS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE GRANLUND: Ground Hog and Super Bowl
By DAVE GRANLUND | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Campaign slogans for Chris McDaniel
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
JEFF KOTERBA: Tragedy in Memphis
By JEFF KOTERBA | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Good luck, kid
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Here comes McDaniel
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
The law that was struck down said the signatures to place an initiative on the ballot had to come from all "five" congressional districts. Mississippi currently has four congressional districts. Change the word "five" a few times, and voila!
Nobody expected that to happen. Lawmakers don't like to give away any power. They want absolute control. After all, the problem with the initiative process was not new. It didn't just appear with the 2020 medical marijuana initiative. That's just the first time someone challenged it. Up until that point, lawmakers refused to fix it — many because they were hoping a court would one day strike it down and they could pass a new version that made it next to impossible for citizens to adopt their own laws.
If you want to know the disdain some lawmakers have for the ballot initiative process, just look at what a Senate committee passed. It was absolutely farcical in its requirements:
• Collect signatures of 12% of total registered voters, which currently equates to about 240,000 people. (That's more than double what was required under the old law.)
• Collect at least 100 signatures of registered voters from each of the 82 counties.
• Collect at least 10 signatures of registered from each of the state's more than 300 incorporated municipalities (some with just a few dozen people in it, not all of whom are registered voters or even old enough to vote).
• Require two-third majority for an initiative to pass instead of a simple majority.
• Would allow the Legislature to amend the proposed ballot initiative before it appeared on the ballot.
• Would allow the Legislature to prevent the proposed initiative from appearing on the ballot.
Thankfully the full Senate removed the requirement for signatures from municipalities and language allowing the Legislature to block a proposal from being placed on the ballot. But the requirements are still extreme and designed to prevent ballot initiatives.
Of course, the old process was not perfect. It only allowed for constitutional amendments, which can be dangerous. For instance, requiring absolute funding mechanisms in the constitution — such as fully funding the Mississippi Adequate Education Program — would have been disastrous in lean times because it would have required deep cuts to other vital programs. Then again, it seems the people of Mississippi recognized that flaw when they defeated the initiative. Just as voters defeated a poorly worded personhood amendment designed to restrict abortion but that likely would have had dire, unintended consequences for fertility treatments and health care.
If lawmakers refuse to trust the people who elect them despite more than 30 years of responsibly using the ballot initiative process, they could design a two-tract process: one for constitutional amendments and one for laws adopted into the state code.
For constitutional amendments, require the 240,000 signatures. For changing state code, use the previous figure of about 117,000 signatures, but also prevent the Legislature from making any changes to the law for at least three years from when the law becomes effective.
Otherwise, allow the people to vote with only a simple majority required for passage.