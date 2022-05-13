Last weekend was beautiful. Lots of sunshine. Just enough heat to make people want to get outside. And the return of two great festivals that have been on a two-year, COVID-forced hiatus.
The Gumtree Art and Wine Festival marked its 50th anniversary in Tupelo, while over in Oxford the Double Decker returned for its 25th. And it was clear that people across North Mississippi were excited, as both events were blessed with tremendous crowds.
Artists reported extremely high sales, some coming close to selling out. Caterers for special events were overwhelmed with huge crowds. And the streets were packed as people visited booths, listened to music, ate, drank and made merry.
The Gum Tree 10K returns this weekend, too. And while the race was run last year after just a one-year pause for COVID-19, organizers are expecting bigger numbers.
It is heartening to see these events draw big crowds to our cities, to see people laughing and smiling, enjoying themselves in the spring weather again. It is a further marker showing our progress toward a post-pandemic world.
There are still lasting signs of what COVID-19 has wrought on our daily lives, be it with supply chains, education, work or health precautions. There are, in fact, still people who catch COVID-19. And we just surpassed 1 million U.S. deaths from the disease.
But spring is the season of rebirth, and this year that seems even more appropriate. Little league fields are hopping throughout the night and during weekend tournaments. Concerts are starting to fill back up. Parks are lively with walkers, families on picnics and kids playing.
As for Gum Tree, Double Decker and other festivals, the success of this year is inspiring. The organizers have worked extremely hard to bring back normalcy to our lives and to provide family entertainment for our communities. They deserve our thanks and ongoing support. We look forward to a spring and summer full of many more happy returns.