Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Speaker Philip Gunn have a unique opportunity to leave an indelible mark on Mississippi by passing historic legislation that would drastically change the tax code, provide greater access to health care for the working poor, grow the state’s economy and create more jobs.
To do so will also require historic compromise and a level of statesmanship that is rare in today’s politics — both admirable goals that could ultimately set them among the greatest of Mississippi’s leaders.
Gunn is all-in on his proposal to eliminate the state income tax. His latest bill, for which he is touring the state in an effort to gain support, is a much better proposal than the original. It provides better offsets for lost revenues, eliminates the income tax over time — working from the lowest to highest wage-earners — and includes safeguards to protect against unrealized growth or economic downturns.
Likewise, Hosemann is rallying support for a broad health care package aimed at increase access to more people — the heart of which, though he is loathe to say the words, is expanding Medicaid. Hosemann knows what business leaders, health care advocates, the state economist and data from other states have been saying for years: expanding Medicaid is a net gain for the state and especially the working poor.
However, both measures are currently doomed to failure.
Obviously there is Gov. Tate Reeves, who will neither give Gunn a legislative win out of fear of the speaker challenging him in the 2023 gubernatorial primary nor attach his name to anything resembling Medicaid expansion because he is a numbers guy until those numbers contradict his outdated political talking points.
Then there is the fact that Gunn stands opposed to Medicaid expansion, while Hosemann stands opposed to the income tax bill. Yet their oppositions can be worked out.
Gunn’s opposition to Medicaid expansion amounts to the same outdated political talking points used by Reeves. He says the state can’t afford it, though every bit of data from states where it was expanded puts a lie to that claim. So does a report from the state economist, the same state economist Gunn touts as supporting the viability of his income tax cut. When challenged on these points in a recent meeting with the Daily Journal editorial board, Gunn literally folded his arms, sat back in his chair and said he just doesn’t support it. He is, with all due respect, just being politically stubborn.
Hosemann’s opposition to the income tax plan is not nearly as outspoken as the opposition of Gunn and Reeves against Medicaid expansion, but it too appears to be at least somewhat stubbornly rooted. There were legitimate concerns about the first bill, but most of those have been addressed in the latest version. Other sticking points are likely fixable, too. But nobody likes to be politically blindsided, which is exactly what happened during the last legislative session when Gunn introduced his proposal without even a cursory heads up to Hosemann.
But suppose Gunn and Hosemann could move past their stubbornness and were able to reach a compromise on income tax elimination and Medicaid expansion. They would then render the governor utterly irrelevant by passing a package of landmark bills with veto-proof majorities.
Gunn and Hosemann have a rare opportunity to impact the state in a most positive way with a legislative package unlike anything Mississippi has ever seen. They would transform our tax code, expand health care options, increase personal wealth and create more jobs. If they can work together, Mississippi will benefit like never before.