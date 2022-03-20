House Speaker Philip Gunn is being irresponsible with his threats to not spend any of the American Rescue Plan Act funds allotted to Mississippi unless the Senate agrees to eliminate the state income tax.
Regardless of whether one thinks eliminating the state income tax is the key to economic riches, a path to certain doom or somewhere in the middle, it is by no means a legislative imperative.
However, deciding how to use $1.8 billion in ARPA funds comes with a federally enforced deadline. Ignoring ARPA legislation this session would put Mississippi behind the proverbial eight ball when it comes to deciding on which projects to spend the federal funds and ensuring they can be spent by the deadline imposed by Congress.
States have until the end of 2024 to commit the ARPA funds to specific projects and until the end of 2026 to spend the funds. Mississippi is one of just four states (along with Nebraska, South Carolina and South Dakota) and the District of Columbia to not have allocated the money.
Delaying ARPA fund allocations longer isn't just a legislative issue. It is also putting counties, municipalities and local organizations in a bind. The Senate has introduced a plan that would use $750 million in ARPA funds for a dollar-for-dollar matching program for upgrading water and sewer infrastructure by local governments and rural water associations. The House has indicated it wants to create similar matching grant programs, though it has yet to unveil any detailed proposals with dollar amounts attached.
But until something is decided, counties, municipalities and rural water associations are in a holding pattern. They have projects ready to go, but they would be foolhardy to move forward if the state is going to create a program with ARPA funds that would double their spending power.
As a result, needed upgrades are being put on hold, which could cause them to worsen and require even more money to fix. Too, as Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has pointed out, with inflation continuing to rise, buying power will only decrease. If the Legislature does not move this session, projects are likely going to cost even more than they would if locked in now.
But none of this seems to register with Gunn. He continues to hold his income tax elimination plan as the highest legislative priority.
During a Feb. 28 press conference, he said that "if we can’t get this tax elimination done in the next two weeks, the governor should call a special session to eliminate the income tax before we spend a dime of other money," specifically mentioning ARPA and capital expense funds.
On Thursday, Gunn doubled down on his threat to not spend ARPA funds without a deal to eliminate the state income tax. In response to Hosemann and other Senate leaders arguing that completely eliminating the income tax — especially at a time with record inflation and an uncertain national economy — was not prudent, Gunn released a statement saying, "If a crisis is indeed coming, then following their logic, we need to save ARPA and our reserves." Gunn even called the Senate hypocritical for opposing the income tax elimination while also proposing "spending all the ARPA money."
Of course, Gunn knows that his argument is specious. ARPA funds cannot be spent on normal budgetary matters. So putting them in reserve does nothing but put them in danger of being lost.
And Mississippi cannot afford to allow $1.8 billion to be lost. We have too many needs that can be partially or fully met with these funds. To not address them is irresponsible and a dereliction of lawmakers' duty. Whatever happens with an income tax bill — or any other pet policy proposal — should be secondary to ensuring ARPA funds can be fully utilized in Mississippi.