There is no question that the Tupelo-Lee County Humane Society is in dire need of additional funding. It is facing a national trend of rampant overcrowding due to COVID-19 that has led to skyrocketing costs.
According to the latest data, the local Humane Society shelter is housing 342 animals — more than twice the animals for which it has space. It also has another 201 animals in foster care, which come with costs, too.
As a result, monthly operating expenses have ballooned from an average of $73,000 to $93,000 since last year. At this rate, the Humane Society board of directors says it has only a few months worth of funding left to operate.
Therefore, they are asking the city of Tupelo and Lee County to up their funding. The Humane Society has asked each government entity to provide an additional $30,000 per month.
This amount is triple the shelter's current shortfall. It is also more than six times what the county and double what the city currently provide.
As you can imagine, both the city and county — while keen to keep the Humane Society shelter open — are somewhat hesitant to agree to the requests. Both governments are seeking more information. They want to know more details about how the money will be spent, why the Humane Society is asking for triple its current shortfall and what — if any — expense cuts can be made to help offset increased spending.
For the Humane Society’s part, the group is not asking for these levels to become permanent. It is only seeking to shore up the explosion in expenses until such time as the sheltered animal population returns to normal levels.
And the Humane Society has already taken some measures to manage the influx of animals and rising costs. It has moved from an “open admission” policy, where it takes in most any animal brought to the shelter, to “managed admission,” where the shelter takes in animals it is contractually required to accept while providing foster placement for some others. This includes providing people who bring in animals with supplies, food and medicine to foster the animals until a permanent home can be found.
But Tupelo and Lee County clearly have more questions, and the Humane Society needs to work with them to provide as much information on its budget, expenses, trends and possible savings as possible.
The problem facing the Humane Society is significant, but so is its request of the local governing boards. We are certain that — through continued negotiation and meetings — a solution can be found.
In fact, a solution must be found. Closing the shelter should not be an option to entertain.