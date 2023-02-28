FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves describes the state's economic progress during his State of the State address before a joint session of the Mississippi Legislature on the steps of the State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on Jan. 30, 2023. Reeves did an abrupt about-face Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, on an issue for which Democrats have been criticizing him this election year, saying for the first time that he wants the state to allow a full year of Medicaid coverage to women after they give birth. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
One day after our latest impassioned plea for state leaders to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage from 90 days to up to 12 months, Gov. Tate Reeves on Sunday changed his stance and is now backing the measure.
On Monday, House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, followed suit, his announcement coming at a meeting in Tupelo of the Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
Gunn and Reeves have long been the strongest opposition to the postpartum Medicaid extension. With their latest announcements, Mississippi can take another step toward improving the health and outlook for mothers and newborns.
In his announcement, Reeves acknowledged that he has not “been swayed by the data” and that extending postpartum Medicaid does not exactly align with his political philosophy, saying it could even make some conservatives “philosophically uncomfortable.” But he also acknowledged what we have been saying for months: In the post-Roe world, “added stress will be felt by more Mississippi moms. We have to love them. We have to support them.”
In his message, released on social media, Reeves called on the Legislature to pass an extension of postpartum coverage for up to 12 months, adding that “if they do, I will sign it into law.”
Despite the governor's change of stance, some of Reeves' opponents still found reason to criticize him. They accused him of playing politics and making the change only because it is an election year. Perhaps those are the reasons, or perhaps he thought about it and had a change of heart. Only Reeves know the “true” reason for his new stance. Does it really matter?
How can anyone expect leaders to change their minds if, when they do so, they are lambasted by those who pressed them? Instead, proponents of extending postpartum Medicaid care should praise the governor.
One Democratic politico put it like this: “I don’t care why Mississippi’s governor wants the state to provide healthcare to moms and babies, I’m just glad he got there. It’s the right thing to do, and it will save lives. The good public policy bandwagon is big and always open!”
As the governor pointed out, Medicaid is available to any woman who becomes pregnant. And as part of the reaction to COVID-19, the federal government made it so all states could extend postpartum care for up to 12 months. When the federal funding expired, all but two states extended the coverage themselves or covered it through Medicaid expansion.
Mississippi was one of those two states.
The result was that a benefit that had been around for more than two years was taken away, and it came at a time when the state faces increased births after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Combine that with Mississippi’s already dismal maternal health results, and the future looks bleak.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann led the state Senate to passing legislation that would make the extension permanent, first last year and then again this year. Now, with Reeves and Gunn on board, it is time for the state House of Representatives to take action.
