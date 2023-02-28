Mississippi Medicaid

FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves describes the state's economic progress during his State of the State address before a joint session of the Mississippi Legislature on the steps of the State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on Jan. 30, 2023. Reeves did an abrupt about-face Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, on an issue for which Democrats have been criticizing him this election year, saying for the first time that he wants the state to allow a full year of Medicaid coverage to women after they give birth. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

 Rogelio V. Solis

One day after our latest impassioned plea for state leaders to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage from 90 days to up to 12 months, Gov. Tate Reeves on Sunday changed his stance and is now backing the measure.

