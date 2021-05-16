The Mississippi Supreme Court this week struck down the constitutional ballot initiative process in a 6-3 ruling, stating the process “cannot work in a world where Mississippi has fewer than five representatives in Congress.”
Writing for the majority, Justice Josiah Coleman said, “To work in today’s reality, it will need amending – something that lies beyond the power of the Supreme Court.”
That power lies first and foremost with the Mississippi Legislature, which for nearly 20 years has ignored the issue that led to the Supreme Court’s ruling.
When the initiative process was created in 1992, Mississippi had five congressional districts. According to state law, for an initiative to be placed on the ballot, signatures must be gathered equally from all five congressional districts. Following the 2000 Census, the state lost a congressional district, dropping the number to four.
Thus the Court’s decision on the ballot initiative process: “The reduction in Mississippi’s congressional representation renders it unworkable and inoperable on its face.”
The Court also pointed out that the Legislature has been aware of this problem for many years. Despite a handful of bills that would have addressed the situation, legislative leaders – both Republicans and Democrats – have ignored the problem.
The Legislature is loathe to cede any kind power to any other body, much less legislative authority directly to the people. Without a ballot initiative process, lawmakers are free to ignore action on any given issue without the threat of the people taking matters into their own hands, which is what happened with medical marijuana and Initiative 65. Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler, so threatened by the dispensing of medical marijuana within the hallowed bricked borders of her fair city, sued to block the initiative by attacking the initiative process itself.
The initiative process – despite what lawmakers, Hawkins-Butler and others say – has not been abused by voters. In fact, voters have been quite responsible with constitutional amendments. They rejected poorly worded amendments on abortion restrictions and education funding despite the ultimate goal of the amendments being overwhelmingly popular among the electorate.
But facts rarely get in the way of the Legislature doing what they want while ignoring the will of the people. Of course, after 73% of voters supported medical marijuana, lawmakers took notice. They all but assuredly will pass a medical marijuana law during the next session. Whether it looks anything like what voters adopted with Initiative 65 is an altogether different question.
Still, the real question remains whether lawmakers will fix the ballot initiative process. You can certainly bet they won’t simply address the wording of the existing law to reflect whatever current congressional districts exist at the time of any given ballot initiative. That would be too easy and allow the people too much power in governing themselves, especially with the Mississippi Hospital Association backing a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid, which poll after poll shows to be wildly popular among voters.
If the Legislature does anything with the initiative process, they likely will make it as restrictive as they can, protecting their power and further limiting the people’s ability to act when lawmakers fail to do so.
For voters who want to preserve the rights struck down by the Mississippi Supreme Court, it is time to call your legislators and demand they fix this problem without further restrictions. And remember those lawmakers who don’t when you go to vote.
As for members of the Mississippi Supreme Court, they are elected, too. Ironically enough, you will have your chance to voice your opinion of their opinion with a ballot.