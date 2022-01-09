Mississippi has just experienced three record-setting days of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Omicron is proving to be the most transmittable variant yet. Thankfully, however, it is accompanied by less severe illness than the original strand and the more deadly delta variant.
Nevertheless, our health care industry is once again facing untenable pressures. Hospital beds are filling up. Lines to see health care provides are accompanied by hours of waiting. COVID-19 tests are in short supply.
That politics has so marred what should be humanity’s unified fight against a viral attack will undoubtedly be looked upon by future generations as a foolish, costly and mindbogglingly deadly era in our nation’s history. But we can be better than that. To do so, we simply have to use commonsense. We simply have to be smart. We simply have to be careful.
The best way to protect yourself from catching COVID-19 or from experiencing the worst symptoms if you do is to get vaccinated. For those who are vaccinated, you should get the booster. Even President Biden and former President Trump agree on this, as both have been vaccinated and have received a booster.
Getting vaccinated and a booster is the best way to prevent the most serious symptoms — not to mention hospitalization or death — from COVID-19. More than 10,500 Mississippians have died from COVID-19, but not a single one has died from the vaccine.
Past that, avoid large indoor crowds whenever possible. If you are going to be part of a large indoor crowd, then wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Cover your mouth when you cough. Eat your green vegetables. Take your vitamins. (But, please, stay away from horse paste.)
This is also flu season, and yes, you can get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. “Flurona,” as it has been dubbed, is nothing new. Way back in the earliest days of the pandemic, there were reported cases. With the more transmittable omicron hitting during flu season, the numbers are increasing.
Unvaccinated adults are the most obvious group at risk. Children — particularly under 5 years of age — are the second most at-risk group. And while “flurona” is not as bad as it sounds, having two viral diseases at once is still harder on the body than having just one.
Just like a hospital stay where are fighting for your life is a lot costlier than simply getting a free vaccine.
So, please, be smart right now. Don’t just keep yourself safe. Do your part to help keep your fellow man safe. Get vaccinated. Get a booster. Use commonsense.
And, remember, if you are spewing any kind of political mumbo jumbo about vaccines or fighting COVID-19, it’s just that: political mumbo jumbo — because the two men who benefit most in entire world from divisive political fights are both vaccinated with boosters.