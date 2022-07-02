There is no good excuse for Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell to have held up $100 million in federal infrastructure spending across the state — including $32.4 million in north Mississippi.
Caldwell was the lone "no" vote Tuesday on spending the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair funds. Because of state law, which still governs how these particular federal funds are spent, the three-member transportation commission must unanimously approve the projects before the funds can be spent.
Caldwell received the plans a week before the vote, but he said he needed more time to consider them. He also made some handwaving statement about "internal communications issues" but refused to explain what that meant.
We are not sure how the other two commissioners could have been prepared to vote, but Caldwell could not. Perhaps there were extenuating circumstances for which anyone could sympathize. However, when your vote is crucial to $100 million worth of projects getting started across the state, there really are no excuses for an elected official to not be prepared.
The more prominent reason, however, seems to be that Caldwell was trying to make a political statement. We understand there is tension between Caldwell and some staff at the Mississippi Department of Transportation, perhaps even with other commissioners. However, playing politics like this hurts our communities and the people who will be doing these jobs.
Politics being at play is further substantiated by the fact that Caldwell did not give any notice prior to the vote that he needed more time.
“The results of that scoring process were provided to the three commissioners, the advisory council and others a week ago,” MDOT Executive Director Brad White said. “And Commissioner Caldwell was the only one who expressed a need for more time — and he didn’t do that to me until today.”
Caldwell said he will likely vote to approve the projects at the next commission meeting.
“I don’t expect too much of a delay,” Caldwell said.
Bu with inflation and supply chain issues, even a two-week delay can be costly for these projects. In fact, the new list of projects is a lot smaller than the original list because of how prices have changed over just a few months.
We expect better from our elected officials. This kind of petty politics hurts the people he serves. It should not happen again.