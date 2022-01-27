A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, to illustrate to lawmakers what specific portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Units would look like, during his presentation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The body passed the act.
The Mississippi Legislature has finally passed a medical marijuana bill. It now goes to Gov. Tate Reeves, who can sign it, veto it or ignore it and allow it to become law without his signature. Bet on the latter, as he continues to ignore the overwhelming and clear will of the people and remains steadfastly against such a program.
Nevertheless, the Legislature has done its job. And they did it in meticulous — sometimes overwrought — fashion.
To their credit, they have devised a plan that provides for most of those in need of medical marijuana while also addressing the concerns of those either opposed to or cautious of the program.
It is a far cry from the program outlined in Initiative 65. In some ways, it is better, providing for better oversight and controls. It also allows more local control over the program, by which municipalities can have more determination as to where growers and dispensaries can be placed.
At the same time, this is a bill that should have been done long ago — as in years ago. We are the 38th state to adopt a medical marijuana program, and we did so only after the voter-passed Initiative 65 was thrown out by the state Supreme Court on a technicality.
But the will of the people was still clear even before Initiative 65 was placed on the ballot. Advocates tried for years to get lawmakers to pay attention, but they would not. Both Reeves, as lieutenant governor, and House Speaker Philip Gunn made it clear that no such legislation would pass either legislative house. That kind of stubbornness is what led to what we witnessed over the past year.
To Gunn’s credit, however, he put his personal feelings aside and worked to craft this legislation alongside Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. They both showed leadership.
And while we would like to think lawmakers have learned their lesson and would act on other issues that have widespread support and data from other states showing indisputable benefits, we are neither naive nor foolish.
But the Legislature should be congratulated on passing this bill. It is not perfect. Everyone — proponents and opponents alike — can find faults with it. That is compromise. Often it means we have a well designed, thoroughly thought-out solution. We hope that is what we have here.