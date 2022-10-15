Mental Health Lawsuit Mississippi

Federal civil rights attorneys Deena Fox, left, Regan Rush, center, and Patrick Holkins exit the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., following a hearing on updates about the status of the lawsuit over mental health services in Mississippi, Monday, July 12, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department claims the state has failed to provide adequate services in the community for adults with mental illness.

 Rogelio V. Solis | AP

A federal court is set to rule on whether the U.S. Department of Justice has the standing to sue Mississippi over multiple failures in the state's mental health care system. It is the next step in the long-running dispute between the federal government and the state over the issue of mental health care.

