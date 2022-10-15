A federal court is set to rule on whether the U.S. Department of Justice has the standing to sue Mississippi over multiple failures in the state's mental health care system. It is the next step in the long-running dispute between the federal government and the state over the issue of mental health care.
While the state has made an interesting argument, it completely distracts from the real issue at hand: the mental health care of thousands of Mississippians who continue to struggle with a system that is uneven, disjointed and — in some places — broken.
Regardless of how the court rules on the standing to sue, the state should remain absolutely committed to addressing what are undeniable problems. Unfortunately, we have serious doubts that some state leaders will do so.
The Mississippi Department of Mental Health has made great strides since the Justice Department began its investigation a decade ago and found that Mississippi was violating federal law by segregating people with mental illnesses into state-run hospitals instead of utilizing community-based treatment centers.
After years of unfruitful mediation, the Justice Department sued Mississippi in 2016. Three years later, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled that the state had violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and ultimately appointed a state monitor to provide regular evaluations of the state's progress in addressing numerous shortcomings.
The monitor last month acknowledged the progress; he also pointed out areas that continue to pose issues, including a lack of statewide regulations outlining coordinated care between the state hospital and local treatment centers.
People with severe mental health issues deserve the very best care; historically, they have not received it. Mississippi is behind many other states in correcting this wrong. Good-faith and righteous efforts by mental health leaders have been hamstrung by lack of funding from legislative leaders and the realities that come with providing local care in rural areas, where any kind of health care is challenging.
If the federal court rules in favor of the state, which seems likely, it would be easy for state leaders to turn a blind eye to ongoing — and admittedly costly — efforts to improve mental health care in the state. After all, even as the federal government was threatening to sue and force change years ago, state leaders took few proactive steps. What's to stop state leaders from taking a victory in federal court as a signal their work is largely complete, even though such a victory would be on little more than a procedural point?
The Legislature must be committed to funding mental health services at a higher level. The Department of Mental Health must continue their efforts to improve on issues great and small. And mental health advocates must continue to fight for the best level of care possible.
Whatever the federal court decides on the standing of the Justice Department to sue has absolutely nothing to do with the state of Mississippi's mental health care system. And by any honest measure, far more work is left to be done.
