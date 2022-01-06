In 2020, 816,107 Mississippians voted for some kind of medical marijuana plan. That represented 68.5% of those who voted for or against medical marijuana — clear bipartisan support.
When asked what the medical marijuana plan should look like, 766,478 Mississippians voted for Initiative 65, which passed. It won with 73.5% over the legislative alternative. Again, clearly an overwhelming bipartisan margin.
By comparison:
- 756,764 Mississippians voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.
- 709,511 Mississippians voted for Cindy Hyde-Smith.
- 459,396 Mississippians voted for Tate Reeves in the 2019 general election.
- 524,757 Mississippians voted for Delbert Hosemann.
- And, just for fun, 4,371 Mississippians voted for Philip Gunn in his unopposed Republican primary for his House seat. (He wasn’t listed on the general election ballot, again unopposed.)
Also, let us note another astounding fact about the number of people who voted for medical marijuana in Mississippi. Those voting for any kind of plan and specifically for Initiative 65 represent approximately 40% of all registered voters in Mississippi — not just registered voters who voted, mind you, but every single registered voter in the state.
That many Mississippi registered voters have never agreed on anything at the ballot box before.
Yet despite the clear will of the people, Mississippi’s top three leaders this week gave less-than-enthusiastic support for passing a medical marijuana program that lawmakers have been working on for months. We cannot recall a single piece of legislation that has been given more public hearings and scrutiny than the creation of a medical marijuana program.
Gov. Tate Reeves, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Speaker Philip Gunn were ho-hum (at best) about the legislation as the legislative session opened Tuesday.
Hosemann said he wasn’t sure what the final bill looked like or a timeline for passing it through a committee. That’s smoke and mirrors with a side of bull hockey! Nobody knows what the final bill looks like because there isn’t one, but there is a latest proposal. And if there is no timeline in the Senate, it’s because the leader of the Senate — Delbert Hosemann — hasn’t set it.
But at least Hosemann says he wants the bill passed and expects that it will be. Gunn, while still tepidly supporting a medical marijuana bill, flat out said it wasn’t a priority for him. Instead, he’s focused on his pet income tax elimination bill. That’s a cop out. We get that Gunn wants to talk about his bill as much as possible, but the Legislature handles a multitude of issues every session. Gunn all but sidestepping questions about a medical marijuana program is a clear sign that — for whatever reason — he couldn’t care less if it passes or not.
Then there is Reeves. A vocal opponent of any medical marijuana program, he has lied and crawfished at every step of the process. His latest tactic is to argue over a minuscule difference in the amount of marijuana that can be prescribed to patients. He twists reality to make it sound like Mississippi is about to legalize recreational marijuana, which is an absolute falsehood.
After months of public hearings, legislative wrangling and negotiations over a proposed bill — more scrutiny to any single bill that we can remember — there is absolutely no excuse for the Legislature not to adopt a medical marijuana program immediately.
And given the overwhelming support from Mississippians — not in some poll but at the actual ballot box — state and legislative leaders who offer anything less than full support for this legislation do so at their own political peril.