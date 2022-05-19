It all started when Gov. Sergiy Gamaliy of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast province, which is in the middle of the crucial cities of Kyiv and Lviv, reached out to state officials asking for information about Katrina cottages and how the state handled housing displaced people following the devastating hurricane.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Gamaliy continued to talk, and soon Hosemann was working to get other needed supplies to the region. As part of the efforts, a Holly Springs charity — World/Ukraine missions, which works with orphanages in that country — was able to coordinate the sending of supplies.
State employees, elected officials and residents have stepped up with private funds to help pay for the shipping costs, which range between $5,000 and $7,000 per container.
Hosemann and Camaliy also forged a pact, with the lieutenant governor signing a proclamation that partners Mississippi and the Khmelnytskyi Oblast province as part of the Sister City International Program.
Mississippi became the first state to do so with a Ukrainian province since the start of the war. As a result, Hosemann said other states have reached out and inquired about what Mississippi is doing in order to replicate the efforts.
As Russia continues to wage a cruel and senseless war in Ukraine, millions of civilians have been displaced, injured and traumatized. What Mississippi is doing may be just a small part of the overall effort, but hopefully it will lead other states to follow our example.