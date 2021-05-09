When Mayor Jason Shelton was running for his first term eight years ago, he campaigned on building unity among voters. Running as a Democrat in a majority Republican city, he focused on local issues and talked up his hometown roots in an effort to create a feeling of bringing together the community.
Voters rewarded him with a win. Governing in the same manner for four years, he was once again awarded with a second term after facing only token opposition.
Democrat Victor Fleitas and Republican Todd Jordan – both seeking to replace Shelton, who has decided not to seek a third term – are following the playbook Shelton used four and eight years ago. They are focused on local issues, talking up community and putting forth their visions for the future.
It’s a refreshing tone from national and even state politics, where elections and governing are marred by bitter partisanship and name-calling. The personal nature of attacks in these elections cause animosity and spite among the general public, further dividing us as a nation.
We’ve been blessed in Tupelo to keep such partisanship and personal attacks largely out of the governing and even electoral processes. However, they are starting to seep into this mayor election, and it’s not either of the candidates who are fueling it. Unfortunately, the incumbent mayor has taken it upon himself to go after Jordan on social media, and doing so in increasingly personal attacks.
Shelton cannot be faulted for endorsing any candidate. And it would be surprising if any incumbent chose to endorse a nominee from the opposing party. Neither is at issue.
What is at issue is the tone Shelton has taken in social media posts, essentially calling Jordan unfit, inexperienced and even incapable without anything resembling proof of such claims. So far, it has accomplished nothing but dividing people.
Certainly any concerns should be openly and thoroughly discussed. Nominees’ qualifications should be tested. At the same time, the Tupelo Spirit that is so often invoked by leaders should be upheld as we go through this process.
We hope that all involved – the nominees, the mayor and the voters – will move through the election with the same approach that has served our leaders well in the past: vigorous yet respectful debate focused on facts and not innuendos. By doing so, we can continue to work toward a future of shared success for a unified community.