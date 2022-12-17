Since it was first chartered in 1884, Mississippi University for Women has been a leader in developing teachers.
Although MUW now has more than 70 majors and, for the last 40 years, provides educational opportunities to men and women alike, preparing teachers has been an integral part of the dating back to its early years when opportunities for women in the workforce were limited.
Today, all of the state’s colleges and universities have teacher programs, but The W’s long commitment to the field is as important today as it was 138 years ago.
Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the 2022-23 school year.
Roughly two-thirds of Mississippi public school districts, including both Columbus Municipal School District and Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District, reported teacher shortages. Last year, the Mississippi Legislature finally took notice of the crisis, approving the largest teacher pay raise in state history — an average increase of $5,140.
Yet even with that increase, teaching salaries remain well below what is found in other degree-based occupations.
But, then, it’s never been about the money. It’s always been about the passion to educate children, a noble, honorable career that has its own rewards.
Getting that message out to high school students has never been more important. Some school districts in the state are already working on that goal, developing teacher academies for those students expressing an interest in teaching.
The W obviously has a vested interest in those efforts. Friday’s Teacher Academy Conference on the MUW campus is an important step.
The university invited high school students across the state for the one-day event which exposed students to the new techniques and strategies The W has developed for teacher training, focusing on special education, languages and mathematics, areas where teacher shortages are especially acute.
Although the events attracted students from just three school districts — Lowndes County, Starkville and Louisville — Friday’s inaugural Teacher Academy Conference could be considered a “soft opening” allowing MUW faculty a chance to see what worked, what didn’t and what can be added. This collaboration between public schools and the university in promoting the teaching profession and exposing students to the opportunities The W provides should broaden the appeal of a profession that is absolutely essential to the future of our nation.
We are eager to see where the collaboration takes us.
– Commercial Dispatch
