Mississippi sits at a crossroads as it prepares to hire a new state superintendent of education. With the retirement of Dr. Carey Wright, who spent nine years as head of the Mississippi Department of Education, it is time to reassess our goals and decide exactly what we need from a state superintendent.
Clearly we have made some great strides under Wright based on national rankings and metrics. She oversaw the implementation of several new legislative programs and the launching of charter schools. And she was a passionate advocate for early childhood education and one-to-one technology initiatives.
While many of the initiatives started under Wright are vital to the future of our education system, we must also take a moment to ask ourselves, "What do we want our public education system to look like in the future, and what kinds of students do we want our schools to produce?"
We have seen marginal steps toward realigning our schools from the overwhelming focus of college-readiness to the dual missions of college-readiness and career-preparedness. These meager strides must increase drastically across the state, and that means an MDE that is driving that message.
For instance, the career coach program instituted in Tupelo and a few other districts has become a pilot program for other districts across the state. It should also become a standard approach to education in Mississippi.
Furthermore, we need a state superintendent who will drive bold innovations and isn't afraid to break current molds to increase student success. This would include looking at year-round school years for more districts, using technology to provide higher-level instruction across district lines to allow more opportunities to students in smaller schools, and stepping away from an over-reliance on standardized testing as a means to judge academic success.
It is no secret that our current means of measuring the success of our schools is too dependent on standardized tests. The byproduct has been that teachers in certain grades do nothing but teach a standardized test all year. There is little learning going on in those classrooms, and the hoops through which schools jump to make their test scores look as good as possible is borderline dishonest.
We also need a superintendent who understands politics and the legislative process. Unfortunately, these are essential skills. It is not enough to be well versed — even a genius — in education policy. The state superintendent must be able to work with our legislative leadership to increase funding, secure support for crucial policies and maintain the political backing that will ensure he or she can do the job successfully.
The state Board of Education will send a clear message about the future of Mississippi public schools with its hire. We urge the members to ask difficult questions and make an honest assessment of their goals. This is a crucial decision that will reverberate for years.