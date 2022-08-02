The city has taken long enough to make a decision about a proposed apartment complex on Colonial Estates Road. The controversial project has been through multiple hearings. The public has addressed concerns. Developers have provided requested information. The only thing left is for the Tupelo City Council to do its job and vote.
This development has raised concerns from area residents, other developers and even a few elected officials. At the same time, the developers behind the proposed Flowerdale Commons complex have done everything asked of them.
We do not advocate for the City Council to vote in a specific manner, just that the council vote. This vote should have been handled two weeks ago, but the City Council punted so they could study the issue more, an almost laughable idea considering the amount of scrutiny already given to it.
Then last week, at a special called meeting specifically for this project, the Council decided to take no action after a long executive session to discuss possible litigation surrounding the development. Both parties — the developers and opponents of the project — have threatened lawsuits against the city if the Council goes against their wishes. Certainly city leaders find themselves in a difficult spot, but that is no excuse for any further lack of action.
What seems to be most apparent is that a majority of the Council, along with other city leaders, believes the law is clear, that the development meets the necessary zoning requirements and that the Council must approve it. At the same time, it also seems clear that many of those same leaders — perhaps even a majority — had rather not approve it — at least not in its current format or in the proposed location — for any number of reasons.
Granted, opponents of Flowerdale Commons, particularly former Mayor Glenn McCullough, is not convinced that city statute is so clearly in favor of the developers. He and other opponents read the statute to say that city leaders have wider discretion over what can go in this particular zoning area.
And herein lies the larger question: Does the gnashing of teeth over the proposed Flowerdale Commons development point to broader concerns with city zoning laws?
Perhaps the city needs to review its current zoning regulations and master development plan. It could be that the city needs to update them. Certainly the Planning Committee and some council members believe that to be the case.
Nevertheless, any future changes would have no impact on Flowerdale Commons. That decision is before the city under existing laws. Whatever vote is to be made, it is time to make it. No more punting on the issue. Elected officials sometimes have to make tough decisions, even if it could be unpopular among certain constituents, cost the city a development or result in legal action. That's the job. Time to do it.
