With massive Washington spending, COVID-19 supply chain disruptions and the worst inflation in 40 years, now is not the time to eliminate the state income tax. Even worse would be to force a bad bill just to pass something.
Most analyses of any of the House's multiple plans to eliminate the state income tax have come to the same conclusion: Mississippi cannot afford to do it.
The latest House version would do away with the state income tax without providing any kind of offset through sales tax increases. It is akin to the plan that nearly bankrupted Kansas. It would be absolutely disastrous. Even Speaker Philip Gunn has said before that the state cannot afford to eliminate the income tax without revenue offsets.
Mississippi has neither the population base nor other strong revenue sources (such as tourism or oil) that would allow us to absorb cutting a third of our revenue from the budget.
Yes, the state coffers are flush with money. But what is filling the coffers is a direct result of federal dollars flooding our economy to combat the economic downturn from the pandemic. It's akin to spending one-time money on recurring expenses, which is a bad idea.
Then there is the fact that the economy is hurdling toward another recession. When that happens, state revenues tend to drop. That may not happen this time, but we don't know yet. And we won't know the impact of the current economic downturn for at least another 12-24 months.
All we have to do is look at the Great Recession. Mississippi saw an immediate two-year downturn in revenue. In FY2009 and FY2010, Mississippi revenue collections dropped 4% and 5.75%, respectively. On top of that, it took another three years of growth to get back to pre-recession revenue levels.
And since Mississippi's economy always performs worse than the national economy, even economic slowdowns can hurt the state. In FY2016 and FY2017, when the national economy saw anemic growth numbers, state revenues were down both years, even if less than 1% each.
Furthermore, over the past 15-plus years, sales tax revenue has become a smaller and smaller part of the state economy while the state income tax has become a larger portion. Since FY2004, the earliest data readily available from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, sales tax revenue has dropped from making up 42% of our budget to 34%, a 20% decrease. Over the same period, the income tax has grown from 30% of the state's total revenue to 34%, a 13% increase. Yes, both revenue sources are growing, but sales tax revenue is growing at a much slower pace.
Now is a terrible time to eliminate the state income tax. We have no idea what the next few years will look like, but we know what past trends portend for us when the national economy is fledgling.