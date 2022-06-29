In dramatic fashion, Ole Miss put on a spectacular showing in post-season play as they made their way to the College World Series and to the proverbial mountaintop of Omaha as the 2022 National Champions.
Much has been written of the high expectations with which this team started the season and the sense of doom that seemed all but certain late in the season. To call it a rollercoaster would be an understatement. But Ole Miss put it all together at the end — especially during the 11 postseason games, where the Rebels dropped only one game, outscored opponents 85-25 and put on pitching clinics that must have MLB scouts salivating.
And, as is custom with Mississippi sports fans, the Ole Miss faithful traveled. By the final game of the series, the stands were bathed in red and blue. Oklahoma players talked about the psychological effects of playing in front of what felt very much like an Ole Miss home crowd.
When the last out was recorded, the elation was palpable. The whole world got to see the players pile on one another to celebrate and to listen to coach Mike Bianco filled with emotion as he talked of what that moment meant.
On social media, you could see even more. Fans shared what it was like to finally see their team bring home a national championship. There were shouts of jubilation, tears of happiness and broad smiles that reflected the sentiment, "I can't believe I'm finally seeing it."
In many ways, it was reminiscent of last year, when Mississippi State won their first national championship by claiming the 2021 College World Series. And just as Rebel fans congratulated them, Mississippi State fans took to social media to celebrate with their Rebel friends.
Last year we wrote in an editorial that "it was also about more than just Mississippi State — it put Mississippi as a whole in a brighter light." This year, it does even more so. Mississippi could not have hoped for better public attention than we received from Omaha these past two years.
The Rebels deserve every accolade and bit of recognition they get for this unbelievable season. Despite the ups and downs, they never quit. And when it counted, they put together one of the most impressive runs in recent college baseball play.
Congratulations to Ole Miss, and thanks for the spotlight you brought to Mississippi.