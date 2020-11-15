Mississippians joined together in celebration of Booneville’s Asya Branch winning the Miss USA crown Monday night.
The pageant was delayed from earlier this year due to COVID-19, and Branch previously told Daily Journal reporter Bobby Pepper she was grateful to have the opportunity to compete.
Branch was able to compete close to home, as festivities took place in Memphis. And she’s no stranger to the pageant world, having previously served as Miss Mississippi in the Miss America Organization in 2018 before becoming the first African American to hold the title of Miss Mississippi USA.
Her win Monday night is the first for a Mississippian in the Miss USA pageant, and we could not be more proud of this accomplishment.
Equally impressive is her platform, “I Am More,” aimed at helping people realize they are more than their life circumstances. This is an expansion of her previous platform, “Finding Your Way: Empowering Children of Incarcerated Parents.”
Branch has taken something very personal, the incarceration of her father, and used this to help other children in the same situation. Before competing for Miss America in 2018, Branch said that in her year of service, she wanted “to get real with real people as I expand my platform throughout Mississippi ... providing resources and becoming a personal mentor to help to empower and find a safe haven for those children affected by parental imprisonment.”
Branch also created the program, “Love Letters,” in which she provides stationary and stamps to families with an incarcerated loved one, with the hope of mending the relationship between parent and child.
She said in 2018 that parental incarceration is “an underdiscussed topic and I hope to bring light to it by sharing my story so others can see that I’m doing something positive. It’s perfectly fine to share and embrace the circumstances, because it’s part of who we are and it’s going to shape you. By talking about it, we can take down the gate of judgment.”
And now through “I Am More,” she has expanded to talk about how all of us are more than any hardship we have faced, thus reaching a larger audience on a topic we can so easily relate to.
She has used the platform given to her to do amazing work for Mississippi and to shine a light on such an important topic. Now as Miss USA, she has an even larger voice to work, not just for Mississippi, but people across the country.
Thank you, Asya, for making Mississippi a better place. We are proud of your work and excited to see what you will accomplish over the next year as Miss USA.