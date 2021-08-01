Tupelo High School has canceled open houses, and most of the band is in quarantine until at least Friday. Oxford Public Schools just announced all students and staff must wear masks through Aug. 20. Students in both systems are scheduled to start school this week.
In Corinth and Lamar County, school has already started. After only a week, Corinth middle and elementary schools are dealing with positive cases among students and considering what actions to take. In Lamar County, the decision has been made to go virtual for two weeks because of an outbreak.
As the delta variant of COVID-19 is causing large spikes of infections and taxing our hospitals, the state should delay the start of all schools until after Labor Day. This could be done with minimal disruption to extra-curricular actives, which could still be allowed to take place under existing quarantining protocols.
And we should not stop with just delaying school. There must be clear messaging as to the reason for the delay and what teachers, parents and students should do to help avoid future delays, mass quarantines and the difficulties we saw in schools in 2020.
Schools should also incentivize or require teachers to get vaccinated. That can be extra sick days, a mask policy for unvaccinated adults or some sort of bonus for those who are vaccinated.
A delay would also provide more time for older students who want to get vaccinated to do so.
There are several indisputable facts that we should not ignore:
• We are currently seeing another spike in positive cases and hospitalizations.
• Hospitals are once again overburdened with patients and running out of beds.
• Burnout among health care professionals because of the relentless number of cases is causing a shortage of help.
• Vaccinated people are far less likely to catch COVID-19, and those who do are far less likely to be hospitalized or die.
When we pack thousands of students back into classrooms, we will naturally see a jump in cases. This is inevitable. But doing so right now seems irresponsible.
A delay could allow this current spike to subside somewhat and provide at least a short reprieve to our health care system. And with measures to encourage vaccinations among staff and – where appropriate – students, it would mean returning to school with a better chance at avoiding uncontrollable spikes, mass quarantines, hybrid approaches and even the threat of prolonged delays in the middle of a school year.