Last week we wrote: “More than 2,000 citizens have signed a petition requiring a vote before Lee County supervisors can borrow up to $85 million to build a new justice center and carry out upgrades to other county buildings. ... Residents had until Aug. 2 to garner the signatures of 1,500 registered voters to require the bond issue be placed on the ballot. While the signatures have yet to be certified by the county, having 600 signatures more than the required amount is a pretty good cushion.”
Undoubtedly it was not a big enough cushion. The failure to gain enough signatures means supervisors can move forward with their borrowing plans without voter approval.
But, as we have stated before, supervisors would be unwise to do so.
Despite the failed petition, supervisors should voluntarily place the bond issue on a ballot for voters to decide. With a project this size, moving forward without the backing of the citizens is unwise.
When the supervisors were last elected nearly two years ago, the issue of borrowing such a large amount of money was not being discussed. While, they are elected to serve the county and make important decisions, passing an $85 million bond issue that will undoubtedly raise taxes on county residents is far beyond the normal spending and policymaking supervisors normally undertake.
This is not to say a new jail is not needed. There are clearly real challenges with the existing jail. But there are still a lot of questions, and the finer details of what is needed are not know. Even the consultant hired by the county to provide a needs assessment has yet to provide his full report to the county, despite having recommended building a new jail complete with administrative and judicial offices.
One of the main reasons we and others have advocated for a ballot initiative on a new jail is not from opposition to building such a structure but to ensure that the plans are thoroughly vetted and well documented before the project is begun. If Sheriff Jim Johnson and the Board of Supervisors must convince a majority of voters to support the plan, then it must be well enough designed and thought-out to withstand the questions that come from public scrutiny.
Supervisors are well within their rights to move forward with borrowing the money, but – as we have said before – just because supervisors are within their rights to do so, doesn’t mean they should. They can simply, by resolution, put the bond issue on the ballot.