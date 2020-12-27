In this time of giving and as we continue the battle against COVID-19, we have shared how you can help others in the region. Organizations throughout Northeast Mississippi have stepped up this year to take care of so many who have been affected by the global pandemic, and did so despite facing hardships of their own.
This week, the Daily Journal will look back at the biggest stories of the year in our “Faces of 2020” series, and ahead of this, we want to highlight some of the great work that has been done by non-profits in the region. While so many of us are ready to say goodbye to 2020, we cannot look ahead without first looking back at how so many of you went above and beyond to help the community during this difficult year.
On Christmas Eve, Danny McArthur’s story featured several organizations in the region, including Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lafayette County, which helps abused and neglected children within the court system, primarily foster children, along with The Gumtree Museum of Art’s ‘Let There Be Light’ contest, where downtown Tupelo businesses created storefront window displays to brighten the holiday season.
Among other highlights, Mississippi United To End Homelessness (MUTEH) completed a collection of projects, including helping five families with small children affected by COVID-19 move into housing; The Lighthouse Foundation of Corinth, Inc. delivered meals to families in need, provided leadership training to high school students, provided after school tutoring to elementary and middle school students; Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo’s food pantry sponsored the “Silent Servings” backpack program to elementary schools in the Tupelo Public School Districts for students in need of food; the Christian World Mission Food Pantry in Oktibbeha County provided hot meals to the elderly and immunocompromised with the delivery of 21,000 meals to approximately 180 individuals; The CREATE Foundation is handling $1.6 million of the $8 million Mississippi received as part of the CARES Act, with the money split evenly between nonprofits and food pantries across 21 counties.
The list goes on, and the need will continue into 2021. Thank you to these organizations and so many others who have helped those in need this year. We have hope heading into the new year, and we will continue to promote how we can help everyone in Northeast Mississippi.