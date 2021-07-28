Mississippi’s low COVID-19 vaccination rate should be a cause of concern for everyone. With the delta variant proving to be more potent, schools preparing to restart and infection rates spiking in several states, we should be looking at every opportunity to encourage and even incentivize people to get vaccinated.
That the debate over vaccinations has turned stridently political is unfortunate, disappointing and – if we are being truthful – ludicrous. The vaccine was developed under the Trump administration and – is now being promoted by the Biden administration. It simply cannot get more “bipartisan” than that – even though the vaccine and its development have absolutely nothing to do with politics and everything to do with public health and well-being.
Yet here we are, in the state known for its high vaccination rates against other diseases thanks to mandatory vaccination laws for public schools, last or near last when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Clearly a simple educational approach – explaining the safety of the vaccine, promoting its benefits and warning of the threats faced if our population remains overwhelmingly unvaccinated – isn’t working.
We need more than education. We need more than simple encouragement. We need to look at ways to incentivize people to get vaccinated.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors is just that. Earlier this month, they changed their sick leave policy to include an extra 10 days of paid sick leave for any county employee who is fully vaccinated and tests positive for COVID-19.
For those who are unvaccinated, if they get COVID-19 and have to miss work, they must use their regular allotment of paid sick days. If those paid days run out, the employee will have to take unpaid leave.
“We’re just trying to encourage people to go get the shot,” District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland explained.
Other entities – private and public – have taken a similar approach. We need more of it.
Hospitals, school districts, counties and municipalities throughout the state should adopt this policy. They are among our largest employers, and they can reach the most people. We would encourage private businesses – particularly those who employ hundreds or even thousands of Mississippians – to do the same.
COVID-19 is still a very real threat, and we are entering a time of year where large crowds are far more prevalent. The only way to ensure we do not have another uncontrollable surge is to actually do something to control it, which means getting fully vaccinated. And for those in positions to offer incentives, we say get creative and start offering them.