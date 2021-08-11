The Lee County School District is thumbing its nose at calls for transparency when it comes to COVID-19 numbers among students and staff. They have refused to release publicly data showing the number of COVID-19 positive cases, exposures and quarantines while other districts thought Northeast Mississippi — including Tupelo — have done so, many without even being asked to do so.
If this sounds familiar, it’s because it is. This is the same bullheaded, foolish decision the district made last year, even as parents demanded more transparency as to what was taking place in classrooms and the Mississippi Department of Health released the information publicly.
The district is collecting the data and reporting it to the MSDH; however, last year the district said they would not be releasing the information to the public or the media, saying the Mississippi Department of Education does require districts to release COVID-19 data. The communications director for the district on Monday said they are following that same policy this year.
There are several things wrong with the district’s decision. First and foremost, Lee County schools should embrace transparency — especially when it comes to the health and well being of students.
The district has elected not to enact a mask mandate, leaving the decision on whether a student should wear a mask to the parents. But how are parents supposed to make that decision without knowing the rate of positive cases within the schools?
Furthermore, if the school district’s approach on masks is working, that would be important information to share. One would think the district would want to herald such success at every turn.
And it is not just about students. The hundreds of staff and faculty who work for the district have a right to know what is going on, too. They face far more exposure than the district policymakers and administrators, and we owe these educators the courtesy of being transparent about the work environment in which they find themselves.
Another reason this is a wrongheaded decision is that the district is not a fiefdom unto the county board of education and the superintendent. They are there to serve the taxpayers, residents, parents, students and — yes — educators of Lee County. This information is not secretive nor does it place any student at risk if it is released. The county school district simply does not like the idea of having to do something that they have decided — for some inane reason — they should not do.
And finally, the Lee County School District is wrong not to release the information because it is a public record. MSDH will release the information they obtain from the different districts for that very reason. Whether the requirement for each school district to report that data to the state includes specific language requiring the districts also release it to the public and the media is irrelevant. Public records laws already cover this.
We don’t know what has led the Lee County School District to the decision to withhold public information and shun transparency when it comes to COVID-19 in schools. Perhaps it is fear of what the data show. Perhaps it is ignorance of public records laws. Perhaps it is simply arrogance. Whatever the case, it is ridiculous, and it needs to change.