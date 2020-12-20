Former Gov. William Winter passed away Friday night at the age of 97, leaving behind a long legacy of accomplishments, especially in the areas of education policy and racial progress. The service rendered to Mississippi by Winter continues to benefit our state into the present day, and we should mark his lifetime with gratitude and with a firm resolve to follow in his example.
The Grenada native was governor only four years, serving at at time when the state constitution did not allow a governor two terms. But he made a more significant impact in four years than many of his successors have done in eight years, and with a record of service that continued far beyond his time in elected office. Indeed, Winter’s post-gubernatorial career as the state’s elder statesmen and voice of conscious may be as significant as his political achievements.
He’ll be remembered for his unwavering support of public education, for his willingness to break with the bigotries of his time, for his efforts to build a new and better state out of the pain of our past. Winter loved Mississippi, but was never willing to let that love cloud his vision of what his home needed to do to improve.
Even amid such a storied public life, the 1982 Education Reform Act stands as a high-water mark of achievement. Sometimes a man and the moment are made for each other. William Winter was that man, and the 1982 education reform was that moment.
When he took office, Mississippi had the second highest illiteracy rate in the country and saw only 45 percent of its children who began first grade finish the 12th grade. Mississippi also stood as the only state without a compulsory education law and as one of only two states without a statewide public kindergarten system.
The bill that would eventually become law rectified these glaring deficiencies and also increased teacher pay, brought teaching assistants into the classrooms and created a performance-based accreditation system.
Passing the bill was not easy. It was defeated twice, and only passed in a special session after an extensive campaign of speeches, town halls and press coverage.
The legislative education reforms show Winter at his best. There is his progressive spirit, his tenacity and his willingness to fight, not as a grandstander or a brawler, but with a firm and righteous resolve.
The Daily Journal has for decades staked out the editorial viewpoint that a strong and vibrant public education system is a great driver of prosperity and equality. Our visionary publisher and owner of decades, George McLean, joined with other civic leaders of the Tupelo area to resist the corrosive impact of segregation academies and built a coalition of support for public education that continues to this day in Northeast Mississippi. Winter was an ally in the cause, and a badly needed voice at the state level for our public schools.
As reported today by the Daily Journal’s Taylor Vance, local businessman and former mayor Jack Reed Jr. recalled the last conversation he had with Winter, after legislation passed this summer to retire our former state flag.
“He told me, ‘Jack, we’ve still got so much work left to do,’” Reed said.
We suggest, then, that the best way to honor Winter is not merely with words, but with deeds. Let’s continue the work he began.