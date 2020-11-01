Election Day is Tuesday, and while we will not endorse candidates, our message to you is simple: vote.
Many of you have already done so, as seen by the increase in absentee ballots this year. We’ve previously reported that Lee County had around 3,500 ballots a couple of weeks ago, already surpassing the 2,200 ballots cast in 2016. Nationally, more than 69 million have voted, which is already over 50 percent of the 136 million total ballots cast in 2016.
The presidential race is obviously driving enthusiasm, but in Mississippi, we also have referendums drawing a lot of attention. We have previously reported on each ballot initiative and we’re running that information again today, along with the sample ballot for Lee County.
Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney said that these referendums could slow voters down at the poll, so it is important to review the ballot ahead of Tuesday, so you know how you will vote.
Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A, deal with legalizing the use of medical marijuana and is the longest referendum on the ballot. Remember that this issue will ask two questions – if voters are in favor of one of the medical marijuana initiatives or against them. If you are in favor, you will then decide between Initiative No. 65 or Alternative Measure No. 65A.
Ballot measure 2 would remove a state constitutional provision, simplifying the electoral process for statewide office. Under the current provision, candidates for all statewide offices must win not only a majority of the votes cast in an election but also a majority of the state’s 122 House districts. But state lawmakers this past legislative session passed a resolution to amend the constitution and remove this provision. Under the amendment proposed by the legislators, all statewide candidates would simply have to gain a majority of the votes cast to win the election. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes, then a runoff election will be held.
And at the end of the ballot is ballot measure 3, which will ask voters to approve or reject a proposed design for the new state flag. If a majority of voters approve the design, the Mississippi Legislature will then vote to formally adopt it as the new flag. If a majority of voters reject the proposal, a state-sanctioned commission will again design a new flag for voters to either approve or reject.
Make plans to vote, if you have not done so already. View the sample ballot on page 8A so you know how you will vote before you arrive at your precinct, be patient as wait times are expected and wear a mask.