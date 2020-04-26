Rural Mississippi’s problems accessing high-quality internet and cell phone service are not new. Recent and rapidly changing events, however, have only made the intensity of those problems more acute and the need for action more pressing.
Students at home are completing homework electronically and video conferencing with teachers. Citizens across the region now work from home. Those sheltered in place rely on social media to stay in touch with friends and family during a time in which physical contact has been strongly curtailed. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions it has imposed, reliable access to the internet has never been more important.
In today’s edition of the Daily Journal, a team of reporters highlighted the difficulties facing Mississippi residents who lack just such reliable internet access, including a teacher who lives in Pontotoc and drives to a gravel parking lot to use a Wi-Fi hotspot.
Unfortunately, we fear that the Pontotoc Electric Power Association is not seriously pursuing the role it has to play in amending the woes of rural connectivity.
A 2019 law allows the state’s rural power associations to offer broadband service. Since then, 11 of the 12 electrical power associations within the Daily Journal’s coverage area have decided to move forward and offer internet service.
The lone holdout? The Pontotoc Electric Power Association.
During an early April meeting, the PEPA board voted against offering internet service. The board cited concerns that the proposal is not financially feasible.
The Daily Journal would not call on any entity to pursue a financially disastrous course, and we do not have sufficient information at this time to definitively state whether or not offering broadband service is financially prudent for PEPA.
However, there are questions about whether PEPA leadership has made a sincere and good faith effort to examine the viability of the service.
A survey of the EPA member-owners is one point of concern. Any attempt to determine the views of the membership should seek as much participation as possible. But rather than directly mail a survey, or include it with the power bill, the Pontotoc EPA wrapped a survey around copies of a magazine published by the electric cooperatives of Mississippi. We think it highly likely many members did not even notice the survey, and some say they didn’t get it at all.
Some member-owners of PEPA also believe the survey questions were slanted so as to elicit a negative response.
Later, the decisive vote not to offer broadband service occurred via a special call meeting that appears to have occurred without the knowledge of many member-owners.
This is not the way to do business. PEPA is in a position to offer a service that is vital to the viability of rural communities like those of Pontotoc County. The issue deserves a full, fair and vigorous discussion.
If the dollars and cents don’t add up, fine. The facts will hold up to the most extensive scrutiny.
But if the leadership of PEPA just hopes to kill this idea because they don’t see the point, then that’s backward thinking of the worst sort. What’s needed now, more than ever, is community minded and progressive leadership of the sort this region has long been known for.
In places where such leadership is in short supply, we would hope to see it develop. And soon.