School is off to a rough start this year. In some cases, it’s gotten rough before the first bell even rang.
It has nothing to do with what our school districts have or haven’t done. In fact, most schools continue to do everything within their power to move school back to a pre-pandemic state.
But reality is that the pandemic is not over. As much as we want COVID-19 to be a thing of the past, it simply isn’t. And while the number of cases is not as high as it was at the height of the pandemic, we are currently experiencing another sharp increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
There is not a school system in the state that doesn’t want to return to “normal.” Some schools that started classes last month began the year as similarly to any other year as possible but have already been forced to change their policies. Other districts that start this week adjusted policies at the last minute hoping to avoid mass quarantines. In many of these districts – including Tupelo – the changes came at the request of a medical community that is as burdened as it was at the first of the year.
We know that some of these decisions are not popular. Nobody wants to wear masks at school. Not students. Not teachers. Nobody. Teaching for a full day through a mask is a challenge. Teachers may struggle to speak through the fabric, and students may struggle to hear what they’re saying. It is a battle, particularly among younger students, to enforce. They are hot, even inside. They are uncomfortable. People forget them. They get dirty. It’s just an all around drag. Everyone gets that.
But school district leaders made their decisions based on recommendations from working medical professionals who are on the front-lines of this pandemic. We as a community – particularly the parents among us – now need to support our schools in carrying out this decision.
Of the things we must occasionally sacrifice to live in a free society, wearing a mask is an extremely minor request.
Yes, we can debate the efficacy of masks all day long. The current accepted science is that cloth masks provide only limited protection against this or any other virus. It is also true, however, that there is ample data to suggest that masking indoors while in large crowds has shown to slow the transmission of COVID-19.
As we are facing a new spike that is starting to once again stress our health care system, slowing the virus is better than nothing.
In this way, school districts are doing their part to help soften the spike, especially since schools could potentially become super-spreader environments. That young people rarely show symptoms, much less require hospitalization or die, is not the concern. Students can get and spread the virus, which is the concern.
Let’s be supportive of our schools. They are being good stewards of the community. They are trying to be proactive in their response to the continued threat of COVID-19.
We should remain positive and hopeful about the future of this school year. We are much better off than a year ago, but we are still not where we need to be. Patience is required. Support, even more so.