The United Way recently released a shocking report looking at the number of Mississippi working families who are on the brink of financial ruin, barely able to afford normal living expenses despite working full-time jobs.
The report calls these families and individuals ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. They work hard, often at multiple jobs and do so more than the regular full-time 40-hour week. Nevertheless, they cannot afford the minimum they need for a comfortable quality of life.
And 31% of Mississippians fall into this category.
In fact, the United Way report found that, as of 2019, 50% of Mississippi's 1.1 million households were struggling. The other 19% already live below the poverty line. The ALICE households are fighting to stay above it.
Equally troubling is how much the number of struggling Mississippians has grown. In 2007, the number of Mississippi households struggling stood at 39%. That is nearly a 30% growth in the number of struggling families since the Great Recession a year later, despite the United States enjoying the longest period of economic expansion on record over almost the exact same period thanks to millions of dollars in recovery aid.
The United Way report is a truly eye-opening piece of work, but the results should not be surprising. Mississippi is a largely rural state with several key indicators consistent with what economists, sociologists and political scientists all know lead to financial hardships for individuals and families.
Nevertheless, the report does help put a face on the working poor in Mississippi, and it helps quantify the number of working people who are fighting every day to not even make ends meet, but to keep the ends close enough that maybe one day they can meet.
So what will we do about it?
There is a part for everyone to play. Churches, community leaders, business leaders and individuals. There are numerous programs that exist to assist those who need help, and this report can help guide those who run these programs in being more targeted with their resources.
But, as the report says, public assistance is not enough. We need to address the underlying issues, and that's where the Legislature comes in.
Mississippi is enjoying a strong economic surge thanks largely to federal pandemic recovery spending in the form of appropriations to states and direct payments to individuals who have spent that money and generated higher tax revenues.
Leaders should look at how that money can be used to help the working poor by easing financial burdens and providing a ladder to financial security.
One way is obvious: Expand access to health care for working families, something Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann strongly advocates.
But there are other areas that must be addressed: affordable and quality child care, safe and affordable housing, access to food and groceries, reliable transportation and infrastructure, reliable technology, and providing financial education and savings opportunities.
Perhaps lawmakers should start, however, by reading the report and asking the United Way to come to the table to help solve some of these issues. The statistics do not care about politics. They reflect real people. And that is what this is all about — helping the people of Mississippi.