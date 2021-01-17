For the last 35 years, Committee for King (CFK) has organized events honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Like many other organizations, CFK’s events will have a different look this year.
One specific program that we want to highlight, which is slated for Sunday afternoon, will kick off five months of online sessions in partnership with William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation. The online sessions will cover systemic racism and its effects in four areas: education, health and wellness, banking and finance, and criminal justice.
Today’s online forum will discuss the overall topic of systemic racism and include a panel discussion. Over the next four months, the sessions will be held on the third Sunday and break down each of the four topic areas. All sessions will begin at 2:30 p.m., and you can sign up ahead of time through the CFK website (committeeforking.org) or watch through the group’s Facebook page.
CFK chair Shawn Brevard spoke with Daily Journal reporter Danny McArthur last week, noting the change in format with the addition of this forum and how the committee hopes to spotlight people doing good work and also show a “willingness to kind of listen to some of the hard stuff.”
CFK was already in the process of working on changes to the annual weekend events, with an eye toward encouraging participation form a younger generation. Because of COVID-19, the committee adjusted even more to continue the tradition while finding safe ways for the community to gather and reflect on Dr. King.
We commend this group for their efforts to organize programs and foster thoughtful discussion despite the challenges facing them during this unprecedented time.