Tuesday is Election Day. While every election is important, municipal elections are often overlooked despite the impact they can have on our daily lives and street-level policies governing our communities.
Presidential and congressional elections get a lot of attention for obvious reasons. State and county elections drive significant interest due to the overwhelming number of offices on the ballot. But municipal elections often seem to be treated as not as important, with voter turnout often low.
But municipal elections are vital to our communities. Our city leaders oversee policies that have great impact on our daily lives. Just look at some of the issues the next Tupelo mayor and council must address.
Police Chief Bart Aguirre is retiring at the end of June. The next mayor will choose a police chief to take over a police department that has faced increase scrutiny over the past several years. This comes amid national discussions about police training and preparedness, something key locally, too. The next chief will have to maintain morale within the department and build relationships with a diverse range of community leaders.
Tupelo, like many areas, enjoys a strong, moving real estate market. However, the city is severely lacking in affordable housing — not just for low income families but also for young professionals and new couples just starting out. Mid-range and high-end real estate is easy to come by, but our ability to recruit and especially retain young talent is hindered by the lack of enough entry-level housing inventory.
In order to continue as the economic hub of Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo must address its lack of connectivity and the growing demand for fiber internet access. Downtown and the Fairpark District have made tremendous strides in redevelopment. One way to continue that growth is to focus on connectivity issues. And with millions of dollars being poured into expanding fiber internet access, Tupelo must be a leader.
Infrastructure and retail around Barnes Crossing will also be an ongoing discussion. Brick and mortar continues to adapt as technology changes the way we shop. At the same time, continued growth in the Barnes Crossing area has caused increased congestion. To ensure it remains an inviting destination and a vital part of the Tupelo economy, city leaders must invest in long-term planning.
And, obviously, our next mayor and city council will have to navigate the post-pandemic era. As we slowly emerge from the COVID-driven shutdowns and our economies start to recover, we need progressive, agile leadership. They will have to balance public safety with revitalizing stagnant businesses.
These are just a few things our municipal leaders will face — and not just in Tupelo. In every city our leaders will continually deal with issues of public safety, infrastructure, economic recovery, housing and recreation. They set the policies where we live, work and play.
Do your part to ensure we have strong municipal leadership. Go vote Tuesday.