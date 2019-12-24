In the days after Christmas, people across the region will be enjoying the gifts they received. But there is still a need to give to others, and not just for the holiday season. Charitable giving now will continue to support many organizations for all of 2020. If you find yourself in a position to help others with donations, please remember the Salvation Army and United Way. These organizations help so many individuals, families and children directly and indirectly.
This Christmas more than 200 families received gifts at the Salvation Army of Tupelo’s annual Angel Tree distribution day. More than 4,000 Tupelo residents were served at the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. That’s 120 turkeys, 150 pans of dressing, 65 green bean casseroles, 55 pans of sweet potatoes. The turkeys were smoked by Bar-B-Q by Jim and about 4,000 desserts were organized and collected by Romie’s Grocery with another pallet of cookies anonymously donated. None of this happens without the generous donations of so many of our readers and citizens of Northeast Mississippi.
Giving today also helps run the soup kitchen, shelter, and all other programs such as case management, the food pantry and clothing through a family store. Currently, the Salvation Army shelter averages 25 to 30 people a night, and the soup kitchen is open twice a day every day for both shelter residents and the public.
The need is great. Last week, the Daily Journal’s Danny McArthur reported that the Salvation Army is well short of its $400,000 fundraising goal for the holiday season. Failure to meet the goal could result in unfortunate budget cuts. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 706, Tupelo, dropped off in person at 527 Carnation St., or at one of the kettle locations.
Another great organization that merits your support is the United Way of Northeast Mississippi. The United Way is an umbrella fundraising organization for 64 agencies and human service programs in Union, Lee, Itawamba, Pontotoc, Tishomingo, Prentiss and Chickasaw counties. These nonprofit organizations serve 125,000 individuals residing in these counties each year. Such a staggering impact goes almost unnoticed because services are delivered with such efficiency, without controversy and with far too little praise.
In Northeast Mississippi, the United Way supports food pantries, free clinics, youth programs, emergency assistance, shelters, and services to aid the elderly and those with special needs among other items. The easiest way to give is online at www.unitedwaynems.org/donate/
These two organizations make life better for so many of our sisters and brothers in Tupelo and beyond. Please, if you have the opportunity, no matter how small or large, please help make a difference and give.