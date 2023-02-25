Leaders in the Mississippi House of Representatives are putting on a pathetic show of leadership over crucial health care debates.
First, the Medicaid Committee has yet to meet this session, negating most any effort to pass legislation that would extend postpartum care from 90 days to one year.
Then, when lawmakers tried to propose amending spending bills to include a postpartum extension or other items aimed at maternal health care, various House Republican leaders worked in concert to cut off any discussion of the issues.
JOHN COLE: Marjorie Taylor-Greene's 'national divorce'
By JOHN COLE | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Political health care
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
BOB ENGLEHART: Biden In Ukraine
By BOB ENGLEHART | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: How about a tax credit?
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
DAVE WHAMOND: Derailed Argument
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
JEFF KOTERBA: Price of Easter Eggs
By JEFF KOTERBA | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Shoring Up Social Security and Medicare
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
ADAM ZYGLIS: Political Candy
ADAM ZYGLIS: Political Candy
By ADAM ZYGLIS | Syndicated cartoonist
DICK WRIGHT: Democrats Vote to Give Vote to Illegals
DICK WRIGHT: Democrats Vote to Give Vote to Illegals
By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
GUY PARSONS: Chat GPT
By GUY PARSONS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: A Republican Democrat Valentine
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
KEVIN SIERS: The State of the Rose Garden
By KEVIN SIERS | Syndicated cartoonist
CHRISTOPHER WEYANT: America The Super Bowl
By CHRISTOPHER WEYANT | Syndicated cartoonist
KEVIN SIERS: Spy Balloon Bungles
By KEVIN SIERS | Syndicated cartoonist
JOHN DARKOW: Chinese Surveillance
By JOHN DARKOW | Syndicated cartoonist
ADAM ZYGLIS: Chinese Balloon
By ADAM ZYGLIS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Chinese Spy Balloon
DAVE WHAMOND: Chinese Spy Balloon
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Failing health care in Mississippi
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Failing health care in Mississippi
RANDALL ENOS: Reasonably Priced Eggs
RANDALL ENOS: Reasonably Priced Eggs
By RANDALL ENOS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE GRANLUND: Ground Hog and Super Bowl
By DAVE GRANLUND | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Campaign slogans for Chris McDaniel
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
JEFF KOTERBA: Tragedy in Memphis
By JEFF KOTERBA | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Good luck, kid
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Here comes McDaniel
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
How feeble of a leader must you be to block debate on issues this critical in a state with some of the worst maternal health metrics in the nation?
Who cares if children born in Mississippi are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state in the nation? Who cares if doctors, counselors and health care experts have all recommended extending postpartum care to one year? Who cares if Mississippi is one of only two states that have failed to provide this or equivalent coverage?
After all, Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has promised to make Mississippi the best state in the nation to give birth in the post-Roe world. And to prove it, his chamber passed tax credits and special funding for crisis pregnancy centers.
Mothers can go to these for health care, right? No. Crisis pregnancy centers provide zero health care. They provide important assistance, for sure, and for the neediest mothers they often point them to the state Medicaid program. Everyone sees the irony, right?
But let us not beat up on just Gunn, though he deserves an extra heaping of blame for fighting the extension of postpartum care at every turn.
The blame extends to many others:
House Medicaid Chairman Joey Hood, R-Ackerman has failed to call a single meeting this session. He’s cowardly avoiding such meetings because he knows — as the Daily Journal has reported — that a majority of his committee supports extending postpartum care.
House Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, insisted that any debate of amendments to spending bills be cut off, eliminating efforts to bring postpartum care and other solutions to the House floor.
House Ways and Means Rep. Jody Steverson, R-Ripley, blindly obeyed his chairman’s orders. He may have been a good soldier for his chairman, but his actions make him complicit.
Rep. Steve Massengill, R-Hickory Flat, twice motioned to table amendments, thus ending debate. His actions are most confounding considering that he has gone on the record in support of postpartum expansion. Being a good soldier for your political leadership isn't always the same as being a good representative of the people.
And, while we’re at it, let’s not forget Gov. Tate Reeves. He also refuses to support extending postpartum care. He says more information is needed.
Here’s some information: Maternal health results in Mississippi are the worst in the country. Maybe if we extend the amount of time mothers can get maternal health care, those results will improve.
No, this is a sticking point for a mere handful of leaders in the House. We call on these so-called leaders to explain their actions in refusing to so much as debate the merits of extending postpartum care.
Otherwise, from this point forward, consider them to blame for the sad shape of maternal health care in Mississippi. They didn't get us here, but they absolutely are blocking any attempts to improve health outcomes for Mississippi mothers and their newborns.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.