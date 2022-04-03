Mississippi lawmakers are finalizing spending plans for $1.8 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. This money provides an unprecedented opportunity to invest in Mississippi's local infrastructure in ways that will strengthen our communities and address decades' old issues.
From the start, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has called for using these moneys on "generational projects." He and Speaker Philip Gunn, along with other Senate and House leaders, have come up with proposals that would create matching grant programs for local entities, doubling the spending opportunities these local governments have from their own funds.
This is a smart plan, and we have praised it multiple times in the past. Now we are hoping that the state will go one step further. The state can encourage better regional development and cooperation by prioritizing projects that include multiple governing and geopolitical bodies, such as multi-county investments or cooperative projects between a county and the municipalities within it.
There are countless examples of these kinds of agreements, and most of them provide incredible success. Look at the efforts of Pontotoc, Lee and Union counties to form the PUL Alliance, which was the cornerstone of landing the Toyota plant in Blue Springs. By pooling resources, spending priorities and tax agreements, they made possible for the region what would have likely been impossible for any one of the counties alone.
Of course, not every regional cooperative effort has to be on the scale of landing an automotive manufacturer and still have a tremendous shared impact for a larger area. Broadband expansion, water and sewer upgrades, road funds, and tourism and recreational projects all can raise the profile, quality of life and economic opportunities of entire regions if multiple bodies work together.
Most of what has been discussed with ARPA spending is based on projects guided solely by a single local governing entity. There are a lot of needs, a lot of long wishlists and priorities that have sat idle for countless years. And regional projects take longer to design than local ones. All of that is understandable.
At the same time, that does not mean regional efforts should be ignored. By prioritizing such projects with some of the ARPA funds, it could help create generational change not just in the form of individual projects but by encouraging a new sense of regional cooperation throughout the state.
This could be accomplished in several ways, such as setting aside a certain percentage of funds for cooperative projects or increasing the matching percentages for regional efforts.
Whatever the case, ARPA funds provide what is likely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to foster a new era of regional cooperation in Mississippi. The state would be foolhardy not to take advantage of it.