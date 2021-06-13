I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
The Pledge of Allegiance is a simple but powerful piece of American life. It has existed in some form since 1892, always to “one nation” that is “indivisible” and that has with it “liberty and justice for all.”
Clearly our nation has not always lived up to those goals. Our darker hours put shame to the pledge. Nevertheless, we as a nation have always strived to obtain our loftiest ideals. And our best moments have always been when we exemplify the attitudes of being that indivisible one nation.
Today, looking at our political landscape, our social media dialogue and our partisan divide, we are far from those ideals. Our leaders do not seek compromise to address the issues that face our nation. Instead, each party seeks what they think is best for them, “best” being judged as most politically advantageous toward winning the next election and securing more power.
Even within the parties we see deep divides, name-calling and accusations of not being “pure” enough.
It seems, in so many aspects, to be a broken, miserable system. But it is a system fed by many everyday people who spew the same vitriol, the same talking points and the same misguided accusations on social media and among their friends. In other words, we can’t just blame politicians. Everyone has a part to play.
Yet we trust that the majority of our nation still believes in the ideals represented in our Pledge and works toward them each day.
Monday we celebrate Flag Day, commemorating the adoption of the American flag on June 14, 1777. Outside of an abundance of small flags being handed out and extra flags lining roadways or cemeteries, Flag Day is one of those days of observances that gets little more than a passing mention. But perhaps it shouldn’t.
This Flag Day, maybe we should consider how we can work together as neighbors, friends and countrymen to obtain the lofty ideals on which our nation was founded and which we pledge to our flag and our republic, to be “one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
To do so will require humility, compromise, understanding and brotherly love. It is a high calling, but it is one worthy of striving for.