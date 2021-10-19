In remembering Colin Powell, U.S. Roger Wicker called him “the embodiment of the American Dream.” There could perhaps be no more fitting description.
Powell grew up in the South Bronx to Jamaican immigrant parents. He attended City College of New York, where he joined the ROTC program. It was through there — not a prestigious military academy — that the future Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, National Security Advisor and Secretary of State would enter the Army.
In the summer of 1968, during his second tour in Vietnam, Powell was in a helicopter crash. Despite having a broken ankle, he pulled his commander from the wreckage.
Powell’s military service shifted between commanding troops and advising the nation’s top leaders, including serving as National Security Advisor under President Ronald Reagan and Chairman of the Join Chiefs under President George Bush and, briefly, President Bill Clinton.
A New York Times obituary reported that when he retired from the military in 1993, “Powell was the most popular public figure in America.” He was immediately courted by Republicans and Democrats to run for president. He anguished over the decision before deciding he didn’t have the fire or passion for the job that it would take to do it well.
Powell famously returned to public life in 2001 to become Secretary of State under President George W. Bush. It would be among his hardest assignments, clashing with the administration’s more hawkish members, predominantly former colleagues Vice President Dick Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.
Two years after 9/11, Powell would take center stage as the Bush administration sought to make its case to invade Iraq. Using faulty intelligence, Powell gave a speech before the United Nations laying out a perceived threat posed by weapons of mass destruction under Iraq’s control.
A testament to Powell’s character, he would later admit he was wrong and repeatedly talked openly about what he called his worst mistake and the most painful point of his career.
Powell was a devout Independent during the military before registering as a Republican once he retired. Nevertheless, he endorsed Barack Obama for president in 2008. Like many Republicans from his era of leadership, he never supported Donald Trump, endorsing both Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.
The Wall Street Journal, in discussing his decision to not run for president, described Powell thusly: “He was too conservative — politically and personally — for today’s version of the Democratic Party, yet couldn’t embrace the nationalist and isolationist tendencies that can be seen in today’s Republican Party.”
Powell didn’t hate politics, but he believed in doing what was best for the country and in individual principles above all else. It’s why Monday, upon news of his death, Republicans and Democrats came together to praise him. It was a rare show of bipartisan agreement and a testament to Powell’s enduring legacy.