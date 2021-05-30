There is something inside most of us that instinctively protects those we love the most, something that would cause us to fling ourselves into harm’s way to protect a child, a spouse or a particularly close loved one. This instinct would cause many to sacrifice their own safety for perhaps any human being if imminent danger threatened. It’s not something we think about, something we plan for or something we even ever consider. It’s just a part of our human nature.
Then there is a bravery beyond all other – shared by men and women who choose to enter a life of service whose ultimate calling could be the ultimate sacrifice, not just for loved ones but for everyone, most strangers and many who might question the need for the service these brave men and women provide.
Our military are a special people. Many of them have made that ultimate sacrifice for our country, for an ideal that goes beyond just the personal protective instinct found in most of us. It is a different – if not deeper – sense that sees as its mission the same kind of unquestionable commitment to protecting our country and our ideals everywhere that a parent has for protecting a child.
They live according to orders in an unquestionably regimented society that throughout our nation’s history has placed them in some of the worst conditions on Earth, war zones unimaginable by anyone who has never been there. They are asked to both kill and comfort, destroy and build, overtake and protect. And all the time they are trained and taught to survive, they are asked to be prepared to die.
They are immensely special, no doubt, but at the same time, in many ways, they are no different than anyone else, simply men and women. And that is what makes their commitment, their efforts and their sacrifices so great.
On Memorial Day, we pause to remember those who have done all that was asked of them and who gave their lives so that others might live. They have sacrificed for far greater than just America. They have sacrificed for people around the world, in nations that would be far worse off today – some not even free – were it not for their sacrifices. For this, they should be remembered and celebrated always.
We honor the fallen, because on their shoulders our freedoms stand.