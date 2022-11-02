President Joe Biden has made a great appointment for the federal bench from Mississippi in District Attorney Scott Colom.
Colom serves the 16th Circuit Court District of Mississippi, which includes Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee counties, where he was elected with bipartisan support. In this role, he has worked as a reformer for inequitable sentencing practices while also enjoying strong law enforcement backing.
Second District U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, recommended Colom for the appointment last year. And this week, during an editorial board meeting with the Daily Journal, First District U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, a Republican, called Colom a longtime friend and praised his work as a district attorney.
Rarely do you find someone who crosses such factional lines, but Colom does. It's a testament to his work and his character, which should serve him well on the federal bench.
Additionally, Colom would be only the second Black federal judge for Mississippi's Northern District and just the fourth for the entire state. His confirmation by the U.S. Senate would continue to provide diversity to the federal bench for the Magnolia State.
But broad appeal and diversity are both secondary to qualifications. Colom is a former city prosecutor for Columbus and municipal judge for Aberdeen. As district attorney since 2016, he has worked a wide range of cases and partnered with other local and state officials in prosecutions.
From 2011-2016, Colom was in private practice with his father at the Colom Law Firm in Columbus. Before that, he worked as an attorney with the Mississippi Center for Justice. Colom received his law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2009 and his undergraduate degree from Millsaps College in Jackson in 2005.
Of course, all the qualifications in the world can matter little when politics is in play. We have seen judicial appointments linger for years. Hopefully that will not be the case here. We encourage our senators — Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith — to not only support Colom's nomination but encourage Senate leaders to move the confirmation process forward quickly.
Colom deserves a vote, and Mississippi deserves to have its vacancies filled.
