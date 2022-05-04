The U.S. Supreme Court looks ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would return to Congress and individual state legislatures the right to regulate abortions. This is a groundbreaking decision that will have a far-reaching impact and reshape health care for women across the country, if it comes to pass.
But, as Chief Justice John Roberts has said, nothing is official. All we know has been learned from a draft decision written by Justice Samuel Alito that was leaked to the press. In a statement released by the Supreme Court, Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the document while warning that "it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."
Until the official opinion is released, there is little we can do but speculate — though the draft does provide quite a window into the thinking of the majority of the court.
What we can address, however, in complete detail is the leak itself. It is one more example of how respect for our national governing institutions continues to erode, and our society right along with it.
The recriminations over the leak have been swift, first from the right and then from the left. For most, the obvious thought is that it was leaked by someone unhappy with the ruling in an effort to pressure justices to stop short of overturning Roe. Then came the argument that it resulted from those wanting to shore up support for Roe's complete revocation in fear that Roberts was starting to convince enough justices to soften Alito's original position.
In the end, it does not matter. The leak itself — much less the ultimate opinion — is a seismic shift in the independent nature of the highest court in the nation.
Roberts said the leak was "intended to undermine the integrity of our operations," calling it "a single and egregious breach" of the trust placed in the Court.
Some on the left called the leaker — whose identity is not known — a hero, their rationale being that the leak brings to light the coming decision that perhaps can be swayed by public opinion or negated by Congressional action. But the leaker is no more a hero than the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol, elected officials who continue to argue that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, Sen. Mitch McConnell for refusing to allow a hearing on Merrick Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court, or even former Sen. Harry Reid for blowing up the filibuster after Republicans were blocking judicial appointments from President Obama.
All of those were affronts to the our governing norms. Destroying one norm because you are upset with the destruction of another norm is childish and shortsighted. It often comes with a rallying cry to "burn it to the ground," a clarion call being shouted from the extremes of both parties for different reasons.
We need to rebuild faith in our Supreme Court, Congress and the presidency. One way is for those who hold these offices to act like leaders, like professionals or — at the very least — like adults with good sense.
Roberts has launched an investigation into the leak. We hope that the person is found, and we hope they are punished ... and severely so. They should be fired, and if an attorney, disbarred. If a justice, impeached. It doesn't matter why they leaked the draft; this is about protecting our governing institutions, which are under tremendous strain.
As for the ruling itself, we must wait until the summer when it is finalized, at which time there will be much to consider. This leak, however, should have never been part of equation.