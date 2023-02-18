Mississippi Legislature

In this file photo, Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson asks a question during a Senate Finance Committee meeting at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on Feb. 1, 2022.

 Rogelio V. Solis | AP

The Mississippi Senate is not backing down from a bad idea, one already held up by a state court and awaiting a final decision before the Mississippi Supreme Court.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for February 2023

1 of 20

Recommended for you