The Mississippi Senate is not backing down from a bad idea, one already held up by a state court and awaiting a final decision before the Mississippi Supreme Court.
OUR OPINION
Shame on Senate for private school bill
- Daily Journal Editorial Board
-
-
This week, the Senate passed a bill that among other things would provide public funding for private schools. Not only is this program in direct violation of the state constitution, it actually gives private schools an advantage over public schools when using special federal funds.
The Independent Schools Infrastructure Grant Program, which lawmakers adopted last year and funded with $10 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, allows private schools to receive grants of up to $100,000 for infrastructure projects. Private schools would not have to repay the state.
That stands in stark contrast to the program lawmakers created for public schools. Public school districts can apply to the state for interest-free loans that have to be repaid within 10 years.
A state court last year agreed with the Parents for Public Schools in its lawsuit against the state. The pro-public school organization argued the program violated Section 108 of the Mississippi Constitution, which says that no state funds shall be allocated to "any school" that is not "a free school." The state appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court, where the lawsuit now rests. In the meantime, the program is on hold.
Clearly Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Senate leaders are hoping the law will survive the court challenge, which is why they decided to move forward with providing another round of $10 million in funding.
Regardless of what happens in court, the program is still horrible policy. As we wrote last year, "the idea of using public funds for private schools is a bad one, especially in the case of this grant program, which the Legislature created in a way that specifically prohibits public schools from taking advantage of it."
Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson, tried to amend the spending bill to remove funding for the private school grant program. It passed despite a bipartisan effort to protect public schools that included votes from Republican Sens. Nicole Boyd of Oxford, Angela Turner Ford of West Point and Daniel Sparks of Belmont.
Unfortunately, Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, voted against the amendment despite having opposed the program last year. McMahan, who has two primary opponents this year, said that he needed more information about the amendment to support it.
But what more information is really needed? The bill would spend public tax money on private schools, which is bad policy to begin with. Past that, it puts public schools seeking ARPA funds at a disadvantage compared to private schools.
Who cannot see the irony that the public dollars are free to private schools, but the public dollars to public schools will have to be repaid with additional public dollars? It's a laughable double standard.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has usually been a strong supporter of public schools, though he allowed this program to pass last year. Hopefully the backlash and the current court battle will persuade him and his fellow House leaders to strip the Independent Schools Infrastructure Grant Program from this spending bill.
Private schools are not bad, but they are private businesses. They survive on tuition, fundraising and grants from organizations for private schools. Government has no place funding them, especially not at the expense of our public schools.
