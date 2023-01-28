Mississippi Opening Session

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, responds to a reporter's question following adjournment on the first day of the 2023 Legislature at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

Speaker Philip Gunn is stubbornly refusing to allow the Mississippi House of Representatives to vote on a bill that would extend postpartum Medicaid care from 60 days post-birth to one year. For the life of us, we cannot understand why.

