Speaker Philip Gunn is stubbornly refusing to allow the Mississippi House of Representatives to vote on a bill that would extend postpartum Medicaid care from 60 days post-birth to one year. For the life of us, we cannot understand why.
The Republican from Clinton, who is not seeking re-election, claims that the bill would be Medicaid expansion and that it is too costly. He is wrong on both counts, and he is smart enough to know it.
The bill would not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, simply extend a vital piece of existing Medicaid coverage for the same group of people from roughly three months to 12 months.
And it is nowhere near too costly. It would cost the state about $7 million annually, according to the Division of Medicaid. That is peanuts in a budget of more than $5.5 billion. Lawmakers drop $7 million left and right without thinking about it — sometimes on worthwhile projects, sometimes on pork.
But make no mistake, extending postpartum care benefits for mothers is very much a worthwhile project.
Furthermore, Gunn's position makes no sense in the post-Roe world. After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and sent the decision on abortion rights back to the states — in a case that originated from Mississippi, no less — Gunn and other state leaders said they were committed to making Mississippi a pro-baby state where life was valued and mothers-in-need would be cared for.
Health experts from the Mississippi Department of Health, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics have all advocated for the change to postpartum care, pointing out that it would help improve Mississippi's poor metrics in maternal health care and infant mortality.
The state Senate passed the bill last year and again this year with overwhelming, bipartisan support. It is no secret that many in the House — Republicans and Democrats — also support the bill. The only person standing in the way is Philip Gunn.
This is not a political issue. It is, quite literally, a life and death issue. And it is also good, commonsense policy.
It is such good, commonsense policy that every state but two have addressed it either by simply expanding postpartum care or by fully expanding Medicaid. Clearly, Mississippi is not leading the way in protecting mothers and children in this regard.
It is time for Gunn to let go of this issue. He needs to publicly state that he will no longer stand in the way of the bill. He needs to release his Republican caucus to vote however they so choose. And the bill needs to come to the House floor.
If Gunn truly wants Mississippi to be a pro-baby, pro-mother, pro-life state, he needs to start acting like it. Granting postpartum care for up to one year should be an easy step to take in that direction.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.