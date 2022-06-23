A newly created state grant program is at the center of a lawsuit brought by Parents for Public Schools, a public education advocacy group that believes the Legislature has violated the state constitution by allowing public dollars to be given to private schools.
The lawsuit alleges that the Independent Schools Infrastructure Grant Program violates Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution, which says — among other things — that no state funds shall be allocated to "any school" that is not "a free school."
Regardless of the legal question, the idea of using public funds for private schools is an unfair one, especially in the case of this grant program, which the Legislature created in a way that specifically prohibits public schools from taking advantage of it.
Lawmakers funded the program to the tune of $10 million. It allows private schools to receive grants of up to $100,000 for infrastructure projects. The funding comes from federal COVID-19 dollars. Private schools would not have to repay the state.
That stands in stark contrast to the program lawmakers created for public schools. Public school districts can apply to the state for interest-free loans that have to be repaid within 10 years.
Private schools are not bad, but they are not public and should not be funded by the government. They exist based on a business model that requires tuition and other private grants to operate. According to this model, they provide educational services that stand apart from public schools and the oversight required by the state Department of Education.
In some instances, private schools are superior. In others, they are not. But that does not matter. What matters is that the Legislature is taking money that could go toward strengthening our public schools and putting them into private ventures.
Furthermore, Mississippi has a long history of not fully funding the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. Even when lawmakers set out to rewrite the formula and create another equitable funding system, they failed to come up with something they felt was better. But under-funding continued.
With this latest act, the state is putting public schools at an even greater disadvantage and forcing taxpayers to spend even more money — because the money that public school districts will use to repay state loans will come from our tax dollars.
Hopefully a judge will stay the program until the lawsuit is concluded. Even better, lawmakers should undo the program before that ever happens. At the very least, private schools should be required to pay back the money just as public schools must do.