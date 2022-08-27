The idea of forgiving student loans is not new. The overwhelming burden that they place on young people just starting out is undeniable. And there are even cogent arguments for an overhaul of higher education funding and student loans. However, a student loan forgiveness program is bad policy.
First off, President Biden's plan is by executive order. This brings up several questions of legality. Any such plan should be adopted by Congress. Even then, broad student loan forgiveness would remain an unfair and poorly designed attempt at making higher education more affordable.
It is unfair to those who have managed to afford a college education through a variety of means, including successfully paying off student loans. It is also unfair to those working people who have other types of loans that are just as crucial to their livelihood and that of their families. Finally, the cost of such a program — which the Biden administration admits to not knowing — could cause inflation and national debt to rise, which would unfairly impact everyone.
Then there is the idea that student loan forgiveness will make higher education more affordable. Such an idea is laughable. In Mississippi, tuition continues to rise each year, even as state funding has also increased. The Associated Press in 2019 showed how tuition costs had far outpaced family incomes: "In-state tuition will have risen 71% from fall 2009 to fall 2019, while the typical Mississippi family's yearly income has risen about 25% during that time. It now takes more than 17% of a typical family's yearly income to pay the full price of tuition at a Mississippi public university."
In the last legislative session, state funding of higher education increased by 14.5%. Nevertheless, the state College Board approved tuition increases for in-state and out-of-state students, citing rising payrolls, insurance and pension costs. However, that is — at least in part — a disingenuous argument. Universities continue to expand existing programs, create new programs and enlarge their footprints. All of this leads to extra costs that are simply outpacing what existing funding can cover.
Granted, higher education has become an increasingly competitive arena. And lenders have identified an excellent, often longterm revenue stream that at times is borderline — if not outright — predatory.
Therefore, government policies for higher education should seek to solve the root problems, not provide free money to fuel a clearly broken system.
Increase funding for special scholarships, invest more in PELL grants, overhaul regulations governing student loans, and force universities and colleges to live within their means. And most importantly, do it the correct way — though congressional action.
