Because the Supreme Court took a right turn during the Trump years — and particularly after it overturned Roe v. Wade last year — conservatives have hoped that the court would repudiate many old precedents they have long disliked. On voting rights, cases such as Allen v. Milligan, which concerns Alabama’s 2022 congressional map, appeared to be potential vehicles for the court to recast the law in a sharply conservative direction.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you