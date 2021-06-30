The city of Tupelo will swear in Todd Jordan as its next mayor on Thursday. The Republican will succeed two-term Democrat Mayor Jason Shelton, who did not seek re-election.
Neither the primary nor the general election were overly contentious, though it became abundantly clear that the incumbent supported Jordan’s opponents in both races. The slights and acrimony built to a point on social media that this newspaper even called on the current mayor to reconsider his approach and leave the electioneering to the candidates.
But once the final votes were cast earlier this month and Jordan was announced the victor, all of the politicking and any hard feelings were put to the side. Everyone involved conducted themselves as you would expect leaders in a democracy to act.
Democratic nominee Victor Fleitas even took the unusual step of going to Jordan’s victory party on Election Night and congratulating him in person. It was quite the show of statesmanship and sent the message that nothing short of full support of the mayor-elect by Fleitas’ supporters was expected during the transition.
Shelton and Jordan came together in what has become a regular ceremonial passing of the torch event. The two were joined by supporters and other city leaders at a semi-private event during the Elvis Presley Festival to shake hands and make a show of unity illustrating the Tupelo Spirit. Shelton was the beneficiary of the same show of support from former Mayor Jack Reed Jr. after Shelton won his first term.
Shelton also used his weekly column in these pages to offer his public support of Jordan, the new administration and the incoming new council. He went beyond pleasantries, writing about his admiration for Jordan back in high school. It was a humble and sincere piece.
Indeed, our national politicians could learn a few things about statesmanship and peaceful transfers of power from the way these two administrations have responded.
Of course, at the end of the day, municipal elections rarely invite the kind of rank political fighting that so often marks state and federal races. Part of the reason is that, at least in places like Tupelo, we remain a community first and foremost. The idea that we want our leaders to succeed because it means our city succeeds is far more sincere than when said about leaders in larger venues.
Nevertheless, it cannot be taken for granted. If you fall off into the abyss of Facebook comments, you might very well think Shelton, Jordan or both are of the devil and have wrecked or will wreck the All-American City. That’s why the way Shelton and Jordan have approached the coming transition is so important. It shows what we as a city are truly about, and it puts a lie to rancid social media talk.
So today we say thank you to Jason Shelton for eight years of service to the city of Tupelo. His administration has had to tackle serious issues, and it has done so with aplomb. Shelton leaves office having overseen a period of growth and expansion, leaving his successor and the next board a strong city ready for even greater things.
And tomorrow we welcome Todd Jordan as our next mayor. We hope and pray for him the same success as his predecessors going back many years.
His success will truly mean great things for the city of Tupelo.